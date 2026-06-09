After days of escalating violence that threatened to pull the Middle East deeper into conflict, Iran and Israel have announced a halt to direct strikes against one another. The uneasy standstill follows a dramatic exchange of missile attacks and air strikes that reignited fears of a wider regional war.

Yet despite the pause in hostilities, both sides are warning that the fighting could resume at any moment if the fragile calm is broken. While leaders in Tehran and Jerusalem have signalled a willingness to stop firing for now, neither side is presenting the pause as a lasting peace agreement.

Iran and Israel's Uneasy Ceasefire on the Ground

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Monday that Israel had ceased its attacks on Iran, although he stopped short of formally describing the situation as a ceasefire.

'At the moment' Israel was holding fire, Netanyahu said, while insisting that the broader struggle against Iran and its ally Hezbollah remained unfinished. He warned that should Iran 'make the mistake of resuming attacks against us, we will respond with full force.'

Iran delivered a similar message. Military officials in Tehran announced that operations against Israel, dubbed 'Nasr' or victory, had been suspended after what they described as a 'painful response' that showcased 'a new level of deterrence'.

However, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, blamed Washington for the escalation, warning that any further Israeli attacks, particularly the targeting of southern Lebanon, would trigger an even stronger retaliation.

The latest round of violence had begun on Sunday, triggered by Israel's deadly bombardment of Lebanon's capital, Beirut. Iran immediately responded with a wave of missiles at northern Israel, leading to retaliatory Israeli strikes on Iranian air defence systems and a petrochemical plant near Mahshahr. This puts the latest Iran-Israel ceasefire in a fragile state.

Behind-the-Scenes Diplomacy and Regional Fallout

Despite the current lull, the human and economic toll of the conflict has been immense. Thousands have been reported killed across Iran and Lebanon since fighting erupted earlier this year, and regional instability has rattled global markets, driving sharp fluctuations in oil prices.

There are, however, minor signs of normality returning; Iranian authorities announced that airspace restrictions were being lifted, while Israel said schools and workplaces would reopen under relaxed security measures.

Behind the scenes, diplomatic efforts continue earnestly. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X that Tehran was still 'at the negotiating table'.

Whilst Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, confirmed that Washington and Tehran, through Pakistan as an intermediary, are 'presenting and exchanging views' towards an agreement.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that efforts for a peaceful diplomatic solution were ongoing 'painstakingly' and called for restraint, noting that the exchange of fire was a stark 'reminder of the dangers associated with a tenuous ceasefire'.

Trump's Ultimatum to Netanyahu

Adding a major layer of political uncertainty, United States President Donald Trump revealed that he has delivered a blunt warning to the Israeli leader, telling him that Israel could find itself isolated if it reignited the conflict.

Trump reportedly called Netanyahu on Sunday evening to urge restraint, but Israel launched its attacks on Iran early on Monday regardless.

In an interview with Axios, Trump expressed his growing exasperation with Netanyahu and detailed the consequences of continuing the war. 'I said, "Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon"', Trump said.

He demanded that both sides stop 'shooting' in a post on his Truth Social platform, noting that 'final negotiations' towards peace would proceed 'subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way'.

Read more Netanyahu Agrees to Trump's Request: No Retaliation Against Iran After Attack on Northern Israel Netanyahu Agrees to Trump's Request: No Retaliation Against Iran After Attack on Northern Israel

While Israel's ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, downplayed reports of tension by telling Fox News that 'sometimes, lovers have a spat', Trump's public position has been far more transactional.

Speaking during a tele-rally for Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump struck an optimistic tone about his own diplomatic leverage rather than unconditionally backing Israel. 'We're negotiating now,' Trump said. 'I think we are winning that battle, but you're really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory.'