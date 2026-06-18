Blake Lively's settlement with Justin Baldoni over It Ends With Us was meant to draw a line under one of Hollywood's ugliest legal disputes. Instead, the deal has reopened the argument in public, with Baldoni's side stressing that Lively received no monetary payout and her supporters pointing to language that says her claims 'deserved to be heard.'

The news came after months of legal sparring over Lively's allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation linked to the film. The two sides reached a settlement last month, but the arrangement has done little to quiet the noise around the case. A recent court ruling added to that, ordering Baldoni to pay Lively's legal fees on one claim brought under a California law meant to protect sexual harassment victims from retaliatory defamation suits, while rejecting her request for damages.

Turning A Settlement Into A Status Fight

The fight has never been just about what happened in court. It has also been about what could be sold outside it. Baldoni's team has leaned hard on the fact that the settlement did not include a payment to Lively, a point that has become the loudest takeaway in a story where optics matter almost as much as filings.

Aaron Evans, president of strategic communications firm Story Group, said the agreement itself tells a story. 'Lively asked for $300 million and walked out with nothing,' he said. If a deal can be framed as a win, it will be. If not, the argument simply moves to another room.

That is exactly what happened here. Baldoni's side released the agreement themselves, which Evans suggested would not have happened if the document damaged their position. 'Nobody releases a document that makes them look bad,' he said. Legal disputes rarely end cleanly anymore. They are managed, packaged and pushed out into the feed, where everyone gets to pretend they are a judge.

Lively's side has tried to hold the line on a different point. The wording that her claims 'deserved to be heard' matters because it offers her camp something beyond the win-loss shorthand people rush to use online. It does not equal damages, but in a fight like this, language is currency.

Facing A Public That Wants A Winner

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, discussed the settlement on The Megyn Kelly Show, questioning why Lively would settle if her case was as strong as some of her supporters believed. His message was simple enough. If the case was so solid, why stop short of trial?

Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations, said publishing the agreement stretched the story rather than closing it. 'Settlements are supposed to end stories. Publishing the terms extends them,' she said.

Philip also framed Baldoni's public posture as reputation management rather than pure legal strategy. That distinction matters. In cases like this, the law may decide one thing while the audience decides another, and the audience is often the messier jury. 'The fans are not following the case. They are following the narrative,' she said.

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The original dispute dates back to 2024, when Lively accused Baldoni and Wayfarer of trying to damage her reputation after she spoke up about alleged misconduct. Baldoni has denied wrongdoing. Since then, both sides have been fighting on two fronts at once, in the courtroom and online, where every statement becomes content and every silence gets read as a tactic.

Evans said that is where many legal teams get tripped up, because they fail to treat the public conversation as its own case. 'You're running two cases at once now, the one in court and the one online,' he said. That is the awkward truth at the heart of this whole saga. The settlement may have settled the paperwork, but it has not settled the story.