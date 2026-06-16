Fox Corporation on Monday announced its plans to acquire Roku, the operating-system platform that powers streaming on more than 100 million connected-TV devices, in a $22 billion cash-and-stock deal. At this offer, the deal values each Roku share at $160, a premium of 11.4% above the stock's closing price the preceding Friday. The transaction has been signed off by both companies' shareholders but is is subject to approval from federal regulators, which should likely close in the first half of 2027.

Speaking on the development, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch called the deal 'a defining moment for Fox and a natural extension of the deliberate and focused strategy we have been executing for nearly a decade.'

Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood, who will retain an ongoing role at the combined company, described the transaction as a step-change opportunity. 'I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built and the combination with Fox is an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate our vision, scale faster and innovate more aggressively for viewers, partners and advertisers,' Wood said.

Fox-Roku Deal Structure: Cash, Stock, and Who Owns What

Under the terms disclosed by the companies, Roku shareholders will receive $96 in cash and 0.97 Fox Class A shares for each Roku share they hold. Existing Fox shareholders will own approximately 73% of the combined company once the transaction closes. Fox plans to finance the cash component through a combination of existing cash reserves and new debt, including a $12 billion bridge financing facility, CNBC reported.

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'We are executing this acquisition from a position of financial strength, maintaining our investment grade balance sheet while providing our shareholders with an uninterrupted return of capital program in the form of share buybacks and dividends,' Murdoch said in a statement. The companies project approximately $400 million in annual cost savings from the combined operation, according to Reuters.

Roku's financial profile makes it an attractive acquisition target for Fox. The company's platform segment, which encompasses advertising revenue and content distribution fees, generated $4.1 billion in revenue last year, representing roughly 87.5% of Roku's total revenue, according to Bloomberg. The competitive hardware pricing and sale of viewing habits to advertisers mark bulk of the growth potential.

Antitrust Review? The Path to Regulatory Clearance

The regulatory question sitting at the center of this deal is not a simple one. Fox would become, through this acquisition, the owner of a platform that competes directly with services it also distributes, including rivals such as HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, both of which currently operate as apps on the Roku platform.

Regulators at the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have grown increasingly attentive to vertical integration in the media and technology sectors, particularly where a single company controls both content and the pipe through which consumers access competing content.

Both companies have moved quickly to address that concern directly. Fox and Roku said Roku will continue to operate as an open, partner-friendly platform following the acquisition, preserving access for rival streaming services. Wood reinforced that position: 'Roku pioneered streaming TV and scaled it into a leading CTV platform. Together, we intend to lead its next chapter.' The commitment to openness is central to the deal's regulatory pitch, but commitments made at announcement are not binding consent decrees, and antitrust reviewers are not obligated to accept them at face value.

The scale of Fox's combined reach after closing would make the merged entity the third-largest player in U.S. television, Engadget reported. Fox would gain access to the more than 100 million households already using Roku devices.

The advertising dimension adds another layer of regulatory scrutiny. Roku's existing advertising technology, its user data, and its performance marketing infrastructure would all pass to Fox under the terms of the deal. Fox acknowledged as much as a selling point: 'Roku really does have unique expertise in performance marketing, which we can bring across our entire platform.' The deal's timeline to a first-half 2027 close gives both companies roughly 12 months to navigate that process.

The deal as announced represents the largest acquisition in Fox Corporation's history since the company separated from 21st Century Fox in 2019. For Roku, which went public in 2017 and built its business on the premise of platform-neutral content aggregation, the transaction marks a fundamental shift.