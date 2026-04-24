Drake and Taylor Swift have emerged at the very top of Spotify's newly revealed 'Most Streamed Artists of All Time' list, released globally on the platform's 20th anniversary this week, with Swift ranked No. 1 overall and Drake appearing in the top three, according to a version of the chart shared online.

The news came after music account Kurrco published what it said was Spotify's full rundown of the 20 most streamed acts since the service launched in 2006.

The list places Swift ahead of an elite group that includes Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Post Malone and Ed Sheeran. Drake is shown as the highest-ranking rapper on the chart, sitting above peers such as Eminem, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Future and the late Juice WRLD.

The most streamed artists on Spotify during its first 20 years of existence. https://t.co/PoCOZSTzfO pic.twitter.com/W36Rb5xcJK — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 23, 2026

Spotify has framed the ranking as a long-view snapshot of listening habits rather than a passing fan poll.

In a statement, the company called the charts 'a definitive look at what the world has actually listened to since Spotify launched,' based on 'years of listening across hundreds of millions of fans.' It said the names that made the cut are the ones that 'didn't just break through but stayed, becoming part of everyday life around the world.'

The most streamed rappers of all time on Spotify 📊



◽️ 1. Drake

◽️ 2. Eminem

◽️ 3. Ye

◽️ 4. Travis Scott

◽️ 5. Kendrick Lamar

◽️ 6. Future

◽️ 7. Juice WRLD



(Spotify's official ranking for the platform's 20th anniversary) pic.twitter.com/lpWBxv2Gmy — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 23, 2026

Drake, Taylor Swift And The Streaming Power League

Drake's presence near the summit of Spotify's most streamed artists list surprised almost no-one inside rap circles. As HotNewHipHop pointed out, industry watchers were already expecting him to log 'the biggest streaming year in rap history.'

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The outlet reported that in 2026 alone he had already surpassed 5 billion streams, driven by catalogue staples such as One Dance, God's Plan, Passionfruit and Hotline Bling.

Online, though, nuance went out the window. Once Kurrco's version of the list began circulating, Drake's fans immediately claimed the narrative for themselves.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) insisted, 'Drake will always be number one, and no one will ever surpass him.'

Drake will always be number one, and no one will ever surpass him — zobaphi (@zobaphi4) April 23, 2026

Another noted the disconnect between numbers and reputation: 'Drake at #1 and still getting called overrated every day.'

Drake at #1 and still getting called overrated every day — Kaav. (@kaav369) April 23, 2026

Others treated the ranking as a quiet rebuttal to years of predictions that Drake's run was finished. 'I remember everyone was saying Drake's career was over lmaooo,' one fan wrote, framing the list as a kind of scoreboard for a decade-long argument about longevity in rap.

Yet the headline position on Spotify's own tally belongs to Taylor Swift, a detail that has sparked its own round of commentary. While the platform has not released an itemised breakdown of streams by artist, the top slot underscores just how completely Swift has taken over both the charts and the culture in the streaming era.

Her repeated re-recordings, constant touring and relentless release schedule have effectively turned her catalogue into a self-sustaining ecosystem on services like Spotify.

Old-Guard Titans, New-Era Maths

Beyond the Drake and Taylor Swift fanbases, a different thread of discussion has focused on which artists made it into Spotify's all-time pantheon at all. Several users seized on the appearance of Eminem, pointing out that his commercial peak pre-dated streaming entirely.

'Mind you, Eminem ain't from the streaming era. Dude is literally THE biggest rapper. Longevity is insane,' one post read. Another fan argued, 'Being the only rapper from the 90s and non-streaming era and still topping the charts, Eminem's longevity and relevance is f*cking unmatched.'

Eminem is the only rapper from the ‘90s on this list. — Pascal Macdonald ❤️💙🇨🇵 (@PascalMacdonald) April 23, 2026

Juice WRLD's inclusion drew a more bittersweet reaction. He released music for only a few years before his death, yet still amassed enough plays to stand alongside acts who have been active for decades.

'It is f*cking crazy how Juice WRLD's on an 'of all time' list when he was barely here for 2–3 years,' one user wrote, reading the chart as proof of how intensely his music continues to be streamed.

It is fucking crazy how Juice WRLD’s on an “of all time” list when he was barely here for 2-3 years. Still feels sad to this day tho — Cpt999 ⭕️ (@luffyzoronami99) April 23, 2026

Underneath the fan jostling lies a more technical question that Spotify has not fully answered. The company has confirmed that the rankings are based on cumulative streams across the platform's lifetime but has not disclosed the precise methodology behind the final order.

There is no public breakdown of whether paid and free streams are weighted differently, how remixes or featured appearances are counted or how often the data set is updated.

That lack of detail leaves room for scepticism. Without a transparent methodology, this 'definitive look' at listening habits is still, to some extent, a black box.

Timing, at least for Drake, could hardly be better. The list has surfaced just weeks before the Canadian star is due to release his ninth studio album, Iceman, scheduled for 15 May 2026.

With the streaming spotlight back on his catalogue and Taylor Swift still planted in the global No. 1 spot, the next round of numbers is unlikely to calm the debate.