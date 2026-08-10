Nicole Kidman's increasingly public connection with rumoured new man Michael Reinstein has fuelled fresh romance speculation after the pair were photographed together in Italy and subsequently reunited in Los Angeles. The 59-year-old actress and the 54-year-old businessman were first pictured spending time together at a luxury hotel in Portofino before he collected her from a Los Angeles airport days later.

The sightings came months after Kidman's divorce from musician Keith Urban was finalised in January 2026. She originally filed to end their nearly 20-year marriage in September 2025 and shares daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with her former husband.

Ever since becoming single, Nicole Kidman has inevitably become a paparazzi magnet, with almost every man photographed alongside her quickly labeled as a potential new romance. 👀



This time, she was spotted outside her hotel in Portofino, Italy, chatting with Michael Reinstein,… pic.twitter.com/xBzOGtGR1x — HouseOfVanity (@HouseOfVanity88) July 24, 2026

Since the split, Kidman has largely kept her dating life private, saying in March that she was focused on moving towards what is good in her life. The actress expressed gratitude for her family during the interview while declining to discuss the more intimate aspects of her divorce.

However, the recent sightings across two continents have put her personal life back under the spotlight, beginning with relaxed moments by the pool at the Belmond Splendido. Photographs captured the pair lounging nearby with Aperol Spritzes, with Reinstein also seen lifting Kidman's straw hat as they talked.

Interest intensified on 30 July when Reinstein picked the Hollywood star up from Hollywood Burbank Airport in a black Ferrari. Although the repeated sightings have understandably fuelled dating reports, neither Kidman nor Reinstein has publicly confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship.

The Beverly Hills Investor Behind Major Global Brands

While Reinstein might be a fresh face to celebrity watchers, he is an established figure in private equity. The Los Angeles investor founded Regent, a Beverly Hills investment group with holdings across fashion, consumer goods, media and other industries.

His corporate portfolio is extensive. In October 2025, France's Autorité de la concurrence unconditionally approved Reinstein's acquisition of exclusive control of French children's clothing company Petit Bateau.

The competition authority said Reinstein controls Regent and identified several major brands under the group's umbrella, including DIM, Playtex and Wonderbra. Regent's wider portfolio has also included recognisable names such as Escada, La Senza, Sunset magazine and Sightline Media Group.

Club Monaco is another prominent asset linked to the firm, having been sold by Ralph Lauren Corporation to Regent in 2021. UK Companies House records have also identified Reinstein as a person with significant control of Avon Cosmetics Limited.

Beyond his corporate acquisitions, the 54-year-old also has a legal background. The State Bar of California lists Michael Alan Reinstein as an active attorney who was admitted in 1997 after attending Pepperdine University School of Law.

Past FTC Scrutiny and Recent Legal Dispute

Long before assembling Regent's current portfolio, Reinstein was named alongside several companies and another individual in a Federal Trade Commission consumer-protection case that was settled in 2004.

According to the FTC's complaint, third-party telemarketers marketed memberships costing between $96 and $249 (approximately £71 to £185) for discount buying, health and travel-related services. The agency alleged that some consumers were led to believe they were receiving free trials without adequate disclosure that charges would subsequently be applied.

The FTC identified Reinstein and Brian Kelly as individual defendants covered by a stipulated settlement alongside the corporate defendants. The order prohibited the defendants from engaging in the practices challenged by the regulator and imposed requirements concerning consumer consent, refunds and monitoring of telemarketing activities.

The settlement included a $2.4 million (approximately £1.8 million) monetary judgment, with most of that amount suspended based on the defendants' financial condition, provided $113,000 (approximately £84,000) was paid within five days.

A settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing, and the FTC said the stipulated final order settled the charges brought in the case. More recently, a separate commercial dispute involving Club Monaco surfaced in New York in 2026. Court records show a case involving PRL CMI, LLC and Club Monaco-related entities following Regent's acquisition of the fashion brand from Ralph Lauren.

A complaint filed in April named Club Monaco-related entities, Regent and Reinstein among the defendants. The existence of the lawsuit does not itself establish wrongdoing, and the allegations remain subject to the court process.

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Ralph Lauren's 2026 financial disclosures also reflect continuing payments connected with its earlier sale of Club Monaco, reporting $2.1 million (approximately £1.6 million) received from Regent during fiscal 2026.

That followed $2.8 million (approximately £2.1 million) in fiscal 2025 and $7 million (approximately £5.2 million) in fiscal 2024.

For now, Reinstein's extensive business career provides plenty of background on the man suddenly appearing alongside one of Hollywood's biggest stars. What it does not establish is the question attracting far more public attention: whether he and Kidman are actually a couple.

Two countries, several highly photographed outings and one Ferrari pickup have certainly given the rumour mill plenty to work with. Until either Kidman or Reinstein confirms the relationship, however, the romance remains speculation.