Mina Chan, a Japanese social‑media creator known for ENHYPEN fan content, reportedly died during a livestream from her Seoul home on 5 August. Her family later said she had been 'deeply hurt' by critical comments online, while police continued to investigate the circumstances of her death.

The case gained attention because it involved a visible K‑pop fan, a reported online backlash and a live broadcast that was shared beyond her own audience across international social‑media platforms. Investigators have not publicly established that online criticism, a concert incident or any individual caused or contributed to her death.

Reported ENHYPEN Concert Backlash

Chan attended an ENHYPEN event in the United States days before her death and gave flowers to member Sunoo intended for him and fellow member Ni‑ki. The gesture drew criticism from some online users, but reporting has not established who began the reaction or whether it reflected the wider ENHYPEN fan community.

Chan later published an apology in which she said she regretted prioritising her wish to meet Ni‑ki. Ni‑ki subsequently made general remarks during a livestream about fans seeking individual attention, but he did not name Chan and the reports do not establish that his comments were about her.

Mina Chan's Online Profile

Read more 10 Photos of Mina Chan: TikTok Influencer Confesses Fatal Parasocial Obsession in Apology 10 Photos of Mina Chan: TikTok Influencer Confesses Fatal Parasocial Obsession in Apology

Chan built an audience of more than 450,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram with fashion, beauty, lifestyle and K‑pop fan posts.

Her following made her familiar to many ENHYPEN supporters, turning a fan‑event controversy into a topic of wider online discussion in the days that followed.

Reports describe an escalation in criticism after the event and Chan's apology, but they do not provide a complete, independently verified record of posts sent to her.

That limit is important: claims that place responsibility on a named artist, group, label, fan or account go beyond the evidence published by police and Chan's family.

Family Statements on Mina Chan

Before her death, Chan's TikTok account had more than 300,000 followers and her Instagram page had roughly 150,000. Her posts, describing life in South Korea alongside ENHYPEN‑focused material, made her recognisable to a broad international fan community, including viewers who did not follow her personal content.

Chan's sister announced the death in an Instagram Story that later circulated online, describing her as 'always kind and warm to everyone she met'. A later family message said Chan had been brought 'home' and thanked people who had supported her.

Her visibility helps explain why the story spread quickly after the livestream, with clips reposted and discussions appearing across platforms in the days that followed. However, there is no verified public record identifying every reaction, and material from the broadcast should not be treated as evidence of responsibility.

Mina's family posted an Instagram Story. May she rest in peace 🕊️❤️‍🩹😔



'This is Mina's family. I apologize for causing trouble to the public this time.



On August 9th, I was able to bring my daughter home. It was her 26th birthday that day. I regret not being able to fulfill my… pic.twitter.com/wJ8WdGutxo — Sana (@EN_abler) August 11, 2026

Police Investigation Into Death

Reports citing Yongsan Police Station said officers responded to a concern involving a Japanese woman in her twenties who was broadcasting from a Seoul residence. The woman was found dead at about 5.33am, while police began an investigation into the circumstances.

The police have not publicly identified the woman in the cited reports, announced a final cause of death or made a finding about any role for online activity. The source material therefore supports reporting the investigation and the family's concerns, but not a conclusion that harassment caused Chan's death.

ENHYPEN Fan Online Response

Chan's death prompted condolences and calls for greater care in fan spaces, while her family urged restraint rather than public blame. Her relatives' wording provides the clearest verified response: criticism had hurt Chan, and social‑media users should consider how their content may be received.

For readers affected by this report, Samaritans can be reached free in the UK and Republic of Ireland on 116 123 at any time. Confidential support is also available through its website.