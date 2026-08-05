Drake's latest 'Strong Women, Stronger Drinks' dinner at Toronto's Casa Loma saw more than $500,000 (£370,000) in cash and luxury cars handed out to guests, turning the invite‑only castle event into a night of major financial gifts for women honoured at the party. The castle‑style celebration mixed a high‑end meal with surprise awards, with Drake telling attendees he wanted the evening to 'change some lives' as he moved between tables revealing the giveaways.

Footage shared across Instagram and Facebook shows Drake moving between tables rather than staying on a stage, personally revealing the prizes and telling attendees he wanted the night to 'change some lives' as they enjoyed the party. Culture and entertainment posts report that ten women received $50,000 each (£37,000), while selected guests were also given brand new cars parked outside the historic venue.

Drake gave away more than $500K, Birkin bags, and a few new cars last night at his annual “Strong Women, Stronger Drinks” event. pic.twitter.com/3VgQrqt0y1 — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) August 5, 2026

Drake's Toronto Castle Dinner

The Casa Loma gathering is described by Toronto Culture and World Music Views as the third edition of Drake's annual 'Strong Women, Stronger Drinks' event, an invite‑only night honouring female creators, business owners and community figures in Toronto.

Guests enjoyed 'a private evening of entertainment, speeches and major giveaways', with Drake highlighting their resilience and praising attendees for their 'strength and impact' as he surprised them with substantial cash awards and car gifts at the 5 August empowerment dinner.

Life‑Changing Cash and Car Giveaways

World Music Views states that Drake 'surprised attendees by giving away $500,000 (£370,000) to 10 women', with 'each recipient receiving $50,000 (£37,000) in recognition of their achievements, resilience, and contributions to their communities'. The Jasmine Brand also reports that he gifted $50,000 (£37,000) to each of the ten women, and says honourees allegedly walked away with brand‑new cars in addition to the cash.

Other coverage says guests received more than $500,000 (£370,000) in cash prizes, including individual awards worth as much as $100,000 (£74,000), while others were surprised with free cars, and the exact total value of the giveaways has not been officially confirmed.

A reel from records, using footage via creator Sarah Farrugia, says Drake 'handed out over $500K in cash, multiple Birkin bags, and a few luxury cars, including a 2026 Mercedes‑Maybach', building on social‑media reports of ten women receiving $50,000 each alongside additional gifts.

Online Reaction to Drake's Giveaways

Clips from Casa Loma have spread across Instagram and culture pages, helping Strong Women, Stronger Drinks gain traction beyond Toronto. The Shade Room's reel says Drake 'surprised 10 women with $50,000 each' at his annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event in Toronto, captioning it 'Okayyy, big money!' and highlighting the empowerment framing behind the celebration.

@Drake i’m a strong woman i think my invite got lost 😣 — me (@hellokttyfangrl) August 5, 2026

One X user treated the castle dinner as the kind of invite‑only celebration they wished they could attend, adding playful posts that positioned themselves as strong‑women hopefuls watching from the sidelines.

Another X user framed the Toronto party as classic Drake behaviour, describing it as eccentric 'rich guy' generosity that still made sense to them given the scale of his success.

This drake is always doing the weirdest rich guy stuff

If I was him I will do the same pic.twitter.com/LH6mdGpa2J — osamaGADDAFI 🐝🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@HeadsCloak) August 5, 2026

The 'Strong Women, Stronger Drinks' dinner at Casa Loma shows Drake turning a private Toronto castle party into a high‑stakes women's empowerment night, with reported cash awards of $50,000 (around £40,000) per guest and brand new cars for select attendees.

While the exact total value of the giveaways has not been officially confirmed, verified reports and social‑media footage show that a group of women left the event with large cash sums and luxury gifts, ensuring this Toronto celebration is discussed beyond one evening.