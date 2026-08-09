Bill Maher has come under fire after a monologue on Real Time included a joke comparing Ariana Grande to a 'stick-like figure with large eyes' from newly released UFO files, a quip that drew groans from the studio audience and sparked a wave of criticism online.

The comedian's offhand remark, delivered during Friday's episode, has reignited debate about the limits of comedy when it comes to commenting on women's bodies.

The Context Behind the Controversy

To recall, the controversy around Grande's appearance has been building for weeks. After the release of her music video for Petal, which showed the singer looking noticeably slim, fans and commentators began speculating about her health and weight.

The discourse intensified when Grande's representative confirmed that the singer would be 'taking a step back from visibility' following her Eternal Sunshine tour, citing 'endless, ongoing public scrutiny' as a factor in the decision.

Grande's team emphasised that she was ending her tour 'on a high note, both healthily and happily' before taking 'a much-deserved break from public-facing work.' But the statement did little to quiet the online conversation, which has seen everything from expressions of concern to accusations of body-shaming.

Maher's Monologue Met With Groans

Maher's joke came during his opening segment, in which he was discussing the White House's recent release of additional UFO files.

'Triangular craft, weird lights over an army base, a stick-like figure with large eyes,' he said, before adding, 'That's just an Ariana Grande video. We kid. We kid. Maybe that joke will make her eat something... maybe it will help.'

The White House released a new wave of UFO files. Sightings include a triangular craft in the sky, high-speed orbs near an army base, and a stick-like figure with large eyes, but that was just Ariana Grande. pic.twitter.com/buBBGk2Ze4 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 8, 2026

The line was met with audible groans from the audience, suggesting many in the room found the joke uncomfortable. Maher then moved on to another topic, but the clip quickly spread across social media, where the reaction was largely critical.

Social Media Backlash Intensifies

After Maher posted the clip on X, the reaction was swift and largely negative. Some users pointed out the irony of mocking the government's UFO disclosures while making the punchline about a pop star's weight.

'I'm all for a good joke, but if the government is actually releasing new UFO files, that part is way more interesting than the punchline,' one person wrote.

Others were more critical. 'You're disgusting for joking about a woman's body like that,' one X user wrote, while another described the comment as 'straight up bullying and inhuman.'

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One particularly pointed post read: 'Imagine going from fat shaming Sarah Huckabee Sanders to thin shaming Ariana Grande. Since when does someone who treats plumpness as that contemptible a trait get to absolve themselves of their share of culpability for the continued existence of anorexia?'

Maher has not commented publicly on the joke or addressed the backlash. For now, the clip remains on his X account, continuing to attract discussion over the boundaries of comedy and public commentary about appearance.

It is also worth noting that Grande has previously spoken about the 'dangerous' nature of public commentary on women's bodies, telling fans in a 2023 TikTok video that there are 'many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.'

Three years on, the scrutiny continues and, with Maher's latest remarks, so too does the debate over what constitutes a joke that goes too far.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify claims about Grande's health or the motivations behind her decision to step back from public-facing work. Her representatives have stated that she is healthy and taking a planned break following her tour.