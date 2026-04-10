Gucci Mane, also known as Radric Delantic Davis, has released a new song titled 'Crash Dummy' with some of the lyrics oddly familiar. Released on 10 April, people who were able to listen to the new song could not help but link some of the words to a kidnapping incident that involved Pooh Shiesty, better known as Lontrell Williams Jr in real life.

What Were the Attention-Grabbing Lyrics?

There were a couple of lyrics that got the attention of listeners. Among those striking lines were: 'I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a set up' and 'I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building ... the whole time they plotting against me.'

Gucci Mane disses Pooh Shiesty and his crew on his new song after Pooh Shiesty allegedly robbed him.



“Tell the truth, you went out like a crash dummy and after all that you still signed to me”



“I thought it was a business meeting but it was a setup”

pic.twitter.com/grBbSA8ACJ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 10, 2026

The post has since gotten various reactions, some of whom called Gucci Mane a snitch. Others took it deeper, particularly people who were familiar with the rapper's arrangement with the 26-year-old artist.

'I'm not listening to this. Gucci is trying to make a comeback off a guy who robbed him back. That contract was definitely bad. I never liked his wife either respectfully,' a commenter with the handle Blumu (@TBun0007) responded.

I’m not listening to this. Gucci is trying to make a comeback off a guy who robbed him back. That contract was definitely bad. I never liked his wife either respectfully — Blumu (@TBun0007) April 10, 2026

Another questioned the timing of the song's release. The commenter, @kingside101, was aware of the controversial business meeting but likened this tune to a movie plot. He also added how Pooh was practically helpless since the rapper was behind bars.

Business meeting turned setup nah this sound like a movie plot 😬🍿

Pooh Shiesty catching strays from behind bars… crazy timing — Updated (@kingside101) April 10, 2026

It should be noted that Mane did not mention Shiesty directly in the song. But given the events that have happened recently, it was obvious that the 46-year-old's lyrics were clearly pertaining to the troubled rapper.

Shiesty's Worsening Criminal Record

The alleged Gucci Mane kidnapping happened on 10 January. According to the report, Shiesty and Big 30 (Rodney Wright Jr) were among the nine people that held victims at gunpoint at a music studio in Dallas. According to WFAA, the other suspects in the case were the following:

Lontrell Williams, Sr.

Kedarius Waters

Terrance Rodgers

Damarian Gipson

Demarcus Glover

Kordae Johnson

Darrion McDaniel

According to the DOJ, it was Shiesty who arranged the business meeting to discuss his recording contract. However, things went awry when eight other individuals arrived at the studio in what was branded an armed takeover.

Read more Did Gucci Mane Threaten Pooh Shiesty on Instagram Live? Federal Authorities Detail Shocking Kidnapping and Robbery Allegations Did Gucci Mane Threaten Pooh Shiesty on Instagram Live? Federal Authorities Detail Shocking Kidnapping and Robbery Allegations

The 26-year-old allegedly pulled out an AK-style pistol and forced it on one of his victims to get his release from the recording company. The other suspects involved in the case also reportedly pulled out their own firearms and robbed victims of cash and valuables.

Aside from those, there was one victim who was choked to the point of near unconsciousness, according to the DOJ.

With this new legal issue, Pooh adds to his list of run-ins with the law. His first arrest came in 2020 in an alleged shooting incident. In 2021, he was involved in another shooting case, this time at a strip mall. He would plead guilty a year later and was handed a five-year prison sentence.

He served only three years of that sentence and was released in October 2025. Unfortunately, his freedom lasted only three months because of the Gucci Mane incident in January.