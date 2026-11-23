President Donald Trump's administration faces a lawsuit by Ecuadorian fishermen over an alleged US drone strike near the Galápagos Islands on 17 March 2026.

The case, filed in Pittsburgh on 16 November, concerns an attack the crew alleges destroyed its vessel and left two men badly burned.

A civil cover sheet lists a $5 million (€4.56 million and £3.82 million) damages demand. The complaint itself seeks compensation to be determined at trial, along with an order to stop comparable US attacks on boats.

The lawsuit names the United States, not Trump or Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth personally. The allegations arise amid US maritime operations targeting vessels suspected of drug trafficking.

Fishermen Describe Alleged Drone Strike and Detention

According to the federal complaint, La Negra Francesca Duarte II departed Manta, Ecuador, on 2 March to fish near the Galápagos. Its crew began returning to port two weeks later.

Human Rights Watch reported that Ecuadorian naval personnel inspected the boat on 17 March and found no evidence of illicit activity. The captain acknowledged discrepancies between the crew and the departure list.

Hours later, the fishermen allege, two armed drones launched from a US-operated ship struck their vessel about 385 nautical miles from Manta. The explosions ignited a fire, forcing the crew to abandon ship in lifeboats.

Jordy Alexander Flores Lucas and Leonel Alberto Pilay Barahona sustained serious burns, according to the filing. The survivors headed towards another ship, where English-speaking armed personnel allegedly pointed rifles at them.

The men say some personnel wore US flag insignia, while others wore vests marked 'US Coast Guard'. Most fishermen were allegedly hooded and restrained with plastic ties.

They claim they were held barefoot on a hot metal deck without food and given only 500 millilitres of water each. Flores Lucas received treatment below deck, where he alleges personnel laughed while showing him a blackboard drawing of the strike.

The complaint states that the fishermen were transferred to a Salvadoran vessel on 18 March for a seven-day journey. Two later received hospital care in El Salvador, while others were held at a migrant facility.

Lawsuit Challenges US Maritime Operations

The complaint alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault and battery, false imprisonment, and conversion, and it concerns the destroyed boat. It invokes US maritime law and seeks damages for injuries and lost livelihoods.

The plaintiffs also ask the court to halt similar boat strikes in the Caribbean and the Pacific. No ruling has established US responsibility for the reported attack.

On 3 March, US Southern Command announced joint operations with Ecuador against designated terrorist organisations. That announcement does not link those operations to the fishermen's account.

The US military and Coast Guard previously denied involvement in incidents involving Ecuadorian fishing vessels. The Pentagon has separately declined to comment on the pending litigation.

In July, Human Rights Watch published an investigation based on interviews, medical records, photographs and vessel-tracking data. A forensic expert found that one injured crew member's account was consistent with his injuries.

The organisation also reviewed satellite evidence showing a fire near the boat's last known location. It could not identify who launched the drones or the vessel that rescued the survivors.

For the fishermen, the loss extends beyond the sinking of their boat. Their complaint describes ongoing injuries, psychological distress and the destruction of the vessel they relied on for work.