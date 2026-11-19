Donald Trump's visit to the Philippines has faced fresh backlash over the proposed US-backed Pax Silica technology hub. Farmers and Indigenous communities fear the project could cost them their homes, farmland and ancestral land.

The controversy intensified after Human Rights Watch published an investigation on 16 November detailing possible displacement in Tarlac province. However, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed on 18 November that no Pax Silica agreement would be signed during Trump's visit, with negotiations still ongoing.

Philippine Farmers Fear Losing Homes

The proposed 1,618-hectare technology hub is planned for New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. It forms part of the Philippines' plans under Pax Silica, a US-led initiative aimed at strengthening supply chains for artificial intelligence, semiconductors and other advanced technologies.

According to Human Rights Watch, approximately 40 homes belonging to the Indigenous Aeta Hungey community, housing around 200 people, have been identified for relocation. Petronila Capiz-Muñoz, an Aeta Hungey chieftain, told the organisation that residents had been informed they could face relocation by December. She questioned how families could abandon their farmland, burial grounds and traditional water sources.

The community has sought formal recognition of its ancestral land since 1994, but its application remains unresolved. Human Rights Watch also reported that Philippine authorities had identified 92 affected people in Barangay O'Donnell, including farmers concerned about losing farmland.

The organisation raised concerns about whether affected Indigenous residents had provided the free, prior and informed consent required under Philippine law.

Pax Silica Raises Concerns Over Water and Farmland

The proposed technology hub could require between 60 million and 90 million litres of water daily, alongside approximately three gigawatts of electricity, according to projections reported by Channel NewsAsia. Farmers fear industrial water consumption could affect irrigation and household supplies, particularly during the dry season.

University of the Philippines scientist Giovanni Tapang also warned about potential competition for agricultural water resources. However, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), which oversees the development, maintains that the project would use surface water without competing with community supplies.

The government has projected more than $40 billion (£30 billion) in investment and approximately 130,000 jobs, although these remain targets rather than confirmed outcomes.

Marcos Rules Out Agreement During Trump's Visit

President Marcos confirmed on 18 November that no agreement would be signed during Trump's visit. 'There is no signing. Not on this trip. We are not covering that on this trip,' he told reporters, according to the Philippine News Agency.

Earlier, presidential press officer Claire Castro said the development would be restricted to designated buildable zones to prevent displacement. She added that relocation assistance, including financial support, would be available if necessary.

The US State Department separately told CBS News that Philippine authorities had proposed the site and would determine how the development proceeded under domestic law.

Hundreds Detained During Anti-Trump Protests

The dispute has unfolded alongside demonstrations opposing Trump's visit and wider US policies. Human Rights Watch reported on 18 November that at least 245 people had been detained during protests, including farmers, journalists and children.

The organisation raised concerns about detention conditions and access to lawyers, calling for the release of anyone arbitrarily detained for peaceful protest. Philippine police also reported injuries to officers during confrontations and alleged that some demonstrators threw objects at officers.

The Pax Silica agreement remains under negotiation, while affected communities continue seeking assurances about their homes, farmland and ancestral rights.