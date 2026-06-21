The stalemate over 'The Elder Scrolls 6' took a fresh turn this week as fans on Reddit clashed over whether the long‑awaited RPG should be titled 'Iliac,' reigniting frustration with Bethesda's silence eight years after the game was first announced.

For context, the news came after yet another non‑appearance for 'The Elder Scrolls 6' at June's Summer Game Fest, where several trailers opened with 'Bethesda presents' but none related to the next entry in the fantasy series.

The game was officially unveiled with a brief landscape teaser back in 2018 and has not been seen in any meaningful way since, leaving a community that has stuck with the franchise since 'The Elder Scrolls: Arena' in 1994 feeling more than a little strung along.

The tension has not been helped by Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard, who admitted in an interview in April that 'The Elder Scrolls 6' was announced too early. Coming from the man effectively steering the series, that confession landed like a bucket of cold water on a fanbase already nursing a 13‑year gap since 'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim' launched in 2011.

'Elder Scrolls 6' 'Iliac' Theory Lights Up Reddit

Against that backdrop of radio silence, the smallest scrap of speculation can catch fire, and that is exactly what happened on the dedicated subreddit r/TESVI when one user confidently posted: 'Title is definitely 'The Elder Scrolls VI: Iliac.' 'Change my mind.'

In the lore of 'The Elder Scrolls,' Iliac Bay, also known as Starfall Bay, pushes into the western side of Tamriel and served as the primary setting of 'The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall.' It is a region soaked in wars, shifting borders and the kind of messy politics that usually makes for good questlines. On paper, 'Iliac' is not a mad guess.

The original poster did not provide any source or reasoning beyond the bold assertion, and there has been no official word at all from Bethesda on the game's setting, never mind its subtitle. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the thread quickly filled with alternative ideas and the sort of pseudo‑forensic map talk that has become its own cottage industry in Elder Scrolls fandom.

One of the most upvoted replies pitched 'The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel', arguing that naming the game after the Hammerfell city would mirror how 'Daggerfall' took its name from a capital in the Iliac region.

That user suggested that, if 'The Elder Scrolls 6' is a kind of modern 'Daggerfall' spiritually but focused more on Hammerfell, then using its capital, Sentinel, would be a neat parallel and easier to market than the more obscure 'Iliac' or deeper‑cut names like 'Adamantia.'

Another commenter brushed off both geography‑first titles, predicting that Bethesda would favour something closer to 'Oblivion' instead, where the subtitle was tied directly to the main story rather than a map label. In other words, think narrative hook, not cartography lesson.

Why 'The Elder Scrolls 6' Name Matters So Much

On the surface, arguing over whether 'The Elder Scrolls 6' is called 'Iliac' or 'Sentinel' might sound like classic internet busywork. But underneath the quips is a real impatience with how little is known about the project.

The basics are still missing. There is no release window. No cinematic trailer. No formal confirmation of which provinces of Tamriel will feature. Fans have only that now‑ageing 2018 teaser, which some have started pointing out looks visually dated compared with modern AAA footage. When your only official look at a game is pushing six years old, even the title starts to feel like a big deal.

Names in this series do carry weight. 'Morrowind,' 'Oblivion,' 'Skyrim,' each subtitle instantly signals a place, a mood, a tone. For a fanbase that has been living off remasters, ports and 'Skyrim' memes since 2011, locking onto a subtitle is a way of narrowing the endless possibilities into something tangible, even if only in their heads.

The debate also taps into a broader question about where Bethesda takes 'The Elder Scrolls' after Skyrim. Does it chase the sprawl and political labyrinth of 'Daggerfall' by returning to Iliac Bay? Does it lean into Redguard culture and the deserts of Hammerfell? Or does it pivot to something more metaphysical, as 'Oblivion' did, with a story‑driven title that hints at cosmic stakes rather than city walls?

Todd Howard and the Cost of Announcing Too Early

Hovering over all of this is Todd Howard's April remark that 'The Elder Scrolls 6' was revealed ahead of schedule. He did not walk back the 2018 teaser, but he did seem to acknowledge what many players have felt for years: that the announcement locked fans into a waiting game with no clear end.

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Bethesda has focused heavily on other projects since that brief logo reveal, including 'Starfield,' while 'The Elder Scrolls Online' has quietly served fans hungry for Tamriel in the meantime.

For single‑player loyalists, though, the absence of any fresh 'Elder Scrolls 6' material at big showcases such as Summer Game Fest has become a running joke, the kind that stops being funny after a while.

The Reddit thread encapsulates that mood. There is creativity and deep knowledge of the series' geography, but also a slightly weary edge. People are now debating the game's punctuation because, frankly, there is not much else to hold onto.

One user's throwaway certainty about 'Iliac' would normally sink without trace. In this climate, it sparks hundreds of comments and a mini culture war over whether Bethesda should go for a lore‑rich deep cut, a cleaner city name, or a more story‑driven word entirely. It tells you everything about how starved this community is for something concrete.