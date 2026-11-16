US Senator Elizabeth Warren has until 6 p.m. Eastern time on 23 November to confirm she has received a records-preservation demand and taken steps to retain relevant material, according to US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Aaron Reitz.

In a letter sent on Sunday, 15 November, Reitz asked Warren to preserve documents, communications and electronically stored information relating to potential congressional investigations involving associates of President Donald Trump.

He accused the senator of intending to use her future oversight powers to target individuals associated with the president. Reitz wrote that Warren appeared 'eager to wield your future gavel like a tomahawk, hunting for the scalps of President Trump's private associates'.

The request comes as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January. Warren is expected to become chairwoman of the Senate Banking Committee, giving her a senior role in congressional oversight of financial matters.

Why Reitz Issued the Elizabeth Warren Records Demand

Reitz's letter referred to Warren's 8 November appearance on CBS's Face the Nation. During the programme, she discussed investigating technology executives, Wall Street figures and large corporations accused of breaking the law.

Warren said those responsible 'better get ready for some investigations — serious ones'.

Reitz cited the remarks as evidence of what he described as an intention to target private individuals and businesses associated with Trump. The letter presents his characterisation of Warren's comments; it does not establish that she has acted unlawfully.

@SenWarren is on the warpath to wield her committee gavel like a tomahawk, seeking the scalps of those who associate “too closely” with President Trump.



Congressional investigations can’t be used to punish Americans for exercising their 1A rights.



My first arrow shot: pic.twitter.com/yzbppdfjry — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 15, 2026

It also referred to a joint request from Warren, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Robert Garcia to Meredith O'Rourke, a National Park Foundation board member and Trump fundraiser.

In a letter dated 11 November, the lawmakers asked O'Rourke to retain documents relating to funding for the proposed White House ballroom and other presidential projects. Reitz's demand to Warren concerns the preservation of records connected to these and potential future oversight activities.

What Warren Must Confirm by 23 November

Reitz asked Warren to confirm in writing by 6 p.m. Eastern time on 23 November that she had received his notice and taken steps to preserve the requested material.

The request covers relevant documents, communications and electronically stored information held by Warren's staff, employees, agents, consultants, campaign personnel and others acting on her behalf.

Reitz warned that failure to comply 'may result in sanctions, adverse-inference instructions, or other penalties, and may carry significant legal consequences'.

The letter cites Sections 241 and 242 of Title 18 of the US Code. It does not state that Warren has violated either provision.

Dispute Raises Questions Over Congressional Oversight

Reitz has sent similar records-preservation demands to Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Elissa Slotkin. Representative Robert Garcia received a separate letter from White House counsel Will Scharf concerning his anticipated oversight responsibilities.

Warren's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday night.

Reitz published his letter on X. President Donald Trump later shared it on Truth Social.

Democrats are preparing to assume control of Congress in January. Garcia is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee, while Blumenthal is in line to head the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Reitz's letter asks Warren to confirm by 6 p.m. Eastern time on 23 November that she received the notice and has taken steps to preserve relevant records. It does not ask her to respond to the questions sent to Meredith O'Rourke.