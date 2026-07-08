Newly released 911 calls linked to the fatal shooting of influencer DreamDoll Brii have revealed the desperate moments that unfolded immediately after the attack, capturing frantic pleas for help as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

The emotional recordings provide fresh insight into the chaos following the apparent drive-by shooting that claimed the life of Brianna Johnson, better known online as DreamDoll Brii, as police in Miramar, Florida, continue searching for those responsible.

DreamDoll Brii 911 Calls

The emergency calls, obtained by TMZ, document the panic that erupted after the shooting early on Sunday morning.

In one recording, a man repeatedly begs the dispatcher to send help, shouting: 'Please help me! Please help me! Please! Please!' while urging officers to arrive as quickly as possible. A woman can also be heard crying in the background as the caller continues pleading for assistance.

A second caller then speaks with the dispatcher, urgently requesting an ambulance for the victims.

Another nearby resident also contacted emergency services after reporting a fight in the area and asking police and paramedics to respond immediately. The recordings capture the confusion and urgency in the aftermath of the shooting, although they do not document the gunfire itself.

The release of the 911 calls has drawn renewed attention to the investigation as authorities continue working to identify those involved.

How the DreamDoll Brii Shooting Unfolded

According to investigators, Johnson was shot at about 5.30am on Sunday while leaving a party in Miramar.

Read more 10 Photos of DreamDoll Brii: Influencer Shot Dead at 21 After Green Lamborghini Target of Armed Chased in Florida 10 Photos of DreamDoll Brii: Influencer Shot Dead at 21 After Green Lamborghini Target of Armed Chased in Florida

were taken to a local hospital, where Johnson later died from her injuries.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the conditions of the other two passengers.

Reports indicate the group had attended a party earlier that morning. Loved ones told local media that an altercation reportedly broke out after they stopped at a Shell petrol station before the shooting. Police have not confirmed whether the reported dispute was directly connected to the fatal attack.

The shooting remains under active investigation.

Surveillance Footage Before Vehicle Came to Stop

Surveillance footage released after the incident shows Johnson's Lamborghini travelling along a residential street shortly before the vehicle came to rest.

The footage shows a white saloon passing on the driver's side before disappearing around a nearby corner. Moments later, the Lamborghini continues through a stop sign before coming to rest on a residential property.

ALERT: Influencer gunned down as she was driving her lime green Lamborghini in South Florida.



Brianna Johnson, who went by DreamDoll Brii, was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting as she was driving her green Lamborghini Urus in Miramar.



Johnson and the 2 other passengers in... pic.twitter.com/CPBctFidqJ — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) July 6, 2026

Neighbours later reported hearing gunshots around the same time. However, investigators have not confirmed precisely when the shots were fired based solely on the available CCTV footage.

Miramar Police are continuing to search for the white saloon believed to be connected to the shooting. No arrests have been announced, and authorities have not publicly identified any suspects.

DreamDoll Brii's Final Social Media Posts

Just hours before the fatal shooting, Johnson remained active on social media, sharing videos from what appeared to be a gathering in a car park where people were throwing money.

She also posted a photograph of herself inside a white luxury vehicle before the incident.

Following news of her death, the posts quickly attracted widespread attention as followers revisited her final updates online.

As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with information about the white saloon or the shooting to come forward as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding Johnson's death.