Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has delivered a blistering public attack on Elon Musk, accusing the billionaire of helping trigger a humanitarian disaster through cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development, USAID.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Paul Krugman podcast, the economist alleged that reductions to foreign aid programmes under Musk's watch contributed to 'millions of unnecessary deaths, including millions of children.'

The remarks rank among the harshest criticisms Musk has faced from a Nobel laureate. Krugman did not simply challenge the billionaire's policies. He questioned his judgement, his leadership, and even his moral responsibility for the consequences of those decisions.

'For most of last year, Elon Musk was the second most powerful man in America,' Krugman said. 'He was running a large part of the government's budget, and during that time, he established a track record of evil incompetence.'

Krugman Calls Musk A 'Horrible, Terrible Person'

Krugman's criticism quickly turned personal. Describing Musk as 'a horrible, terrible person,' the economist argued that the world's richest man wielded enormous influence over government spending decisions while showing little regard for the people affected by them.

According to Krugman, the consequences extended far beyond Washington politics.

He claimed that cuts affecting USAID disrupted access to healthcare, nutritional assistance and other basic services relied upon by vulnerable populations across the developing world.

The economist repeatedly returned to one theme: that decisions made in government offices can have life-or-death consequences thousands of miles away.

Paul Krugman Accuses Elon Musk of Having the 'Blood of Millions of Children' on His Hands https://t.co/qlceP7q9Wd pic.twitter.com/AwsSSsuVIw — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 28, 2026

'Fed USAID To The Wood Chipper'

One of the most striking moments of the podcast came when Krugman described what he believes happened to the aid agency.

Musk, he said, 'fed USAID to the wood chipper.' The phrase instantly captured the scale of Krugman's anger.

USAID has long served as one of the United States' primary vehicles for delivering foreign assistance, supporting programmes focused on public health, food security, disaster relief and poverty reduction.

Krugman argued that dismantling or sharply reducing those efforts was not merely a budgetary decision. In his view, it represented a direct blow to some of the world's poorest communities.

He went further, alleging that Musk had 'more or less personally set out to destroy this aid agency' and had done so 'callously, carelessly.'

Nobel winner delivers scathing Musk takedown: 'Blood of millions of children on his hands' #RawStory https://t.co/AFyMkq1VXt — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) June 27, 2026

The Claim At The Centre Of The Controversy

The most explosive allegation came when Krugman linked the aid reductions to widespread loss of life.

He claimed that cuts to USAID funding had 'led to millions of unnecessary deaths, including millions of children.'

Krugman said the conclusion was supported by studies, health models and field evidence showing the impact of cancelled aid programmes. However, he did not identify specific studies during the podcast discussion.

The claim is likely to fuel further debate over the real-world effects of foreign aid reductions and how governments measure the humanitarian consequences of major spending cuts.

What makes the accusation particularly striking is its scale. Public figures frequently clash over budgets and policy priorities. Accusations that those decisions contributed to millions of deaths are far rarer, especially when directed at one of the most recognisable business leaders on the planet.

Musk & Trump have the 'Blood of millions of children on their hands'

The #TrumpRegime is already responsible for the deaths of thousands of kids around the world

Now they’ve taken aim at our kids lives

1-https://t.co/haxlKtiX93

2-https://t.co/wJjLYdgpuO#RestoreSNAP pic.twitter.com/zzfqWdlfbB — BoehlertMediaBusters (@MediaBusters6) June 29, 2026

Why Musk Became A Target

Krugman's comments stem from Musk's involvement in government cost-cutting efforts during the Trump administration, where spending reductions became a central political objective.

The economist argued that USAID became one of the most significant casualties of that push.

For critics of the cuts, foreign aid is more than an accounting exercise. Programmes funded through USAID have historically supported vaccination campaigns, maternal healthcare, disease prevention efforts and emergency food assistance in regions facing severe hardship.

Supporters of spending reductions, meanwhile, have argued that government agencies should be streamlined and that taxpayers deserve greater scrutiny over how public money is spent.

Krugman Compares Musk To Trump

Krugman's criticism did not end with policy. He also drew a direct comparison between Musk and President Donald Trump.

Describing Musk as 'quite evil,' Krugman said the billionaire was 'very much like Trump, somebody who can dish it out, but can't take it, can't even handle the kind of criticism that any public figure should expect to receive.'

The comparison underscored just how personal the economist's attack had become. As of publication, Musk had not publicly responded to Krugman's remarks.

Whether Krugman's assessment proves persuasive or not, his comments have reignited a fierce argument over foreign aid, government spending and the influence of powerful individuals on public policy. What began as a debate about budgets has now become a much larger fight over accountability, and neither side is likely to let it fade quietly.