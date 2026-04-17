Elon Musk has called for the execution of convicted murderer Tanner Horner following the release of disturbing trial details. The Tesla and SpaceX chief responded to a post on X about the killing of seven-year-old Athena Strand with the brief message, 'Execute him immediately.'

Execute him immediately — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2026

The comment came after Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg shared details from court proceedings in Texas, where Horner pleaded guilty to the murder of Athena Strand. The post included descriptions of audio and video evidence presented to jurors, as well as reactions reported during the trial.

NEW: Tanner Horner, who pleaded guilty to murdering 7-year-old Athena Strand, seen on camera reacting to a woman telling him that a "seven-year-old kid" had been kidnapped.



During the trial today, jurors broke down in tears after audio footage was played of Horner killing Athena… pic.twitter.com/ujrM7nunie — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 16, 2026

Horner admitted responsibility for the killing of the child, whose disappearance and death prompted a major investigation and national attention.

The Post That Got Elon Musk Furious

Rugg's post detailed testimony and evidence shown in court, including footage of Horner reacting after being told that a young child had been kidnapped in the area. According to the post, jurors were also shown recordings described as capturing the final moments surrounding the crime, which reportedly prompted emotional reactions in the courtroom.

NEW: Tanner Horner, who pleaded guilty to murdering 7-year-old Athena Strand, seen on camera reacting to a woman telling him that a "seven-year-old kid" had been kidnapped.



During the trial today, jurors broke down in tears after audio footage was played of Horner killing Athena… pic.twitter.com/ujrM7nunie — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 16, 2026

One portion of the post stated that during trial proceedings, audio was played in which Athena Strand can be heard repeatedly asking for her mother. It also claimed Horner instructed the child to remove her shirt and that she repeatedly said 'no' while calling for her mother. The post further described sounds of crying, screaming and banging during the incident, as reported by NBC.

Read more Jurors Sob Uncontrollably After Hearing Athena Strand Ask Killer 'Are You a Kidnapper?' Jurors Sob Uncontrollably After Hearing Athena Strand Ask Killer 'Are You a Kidnapper?'

Jurors were reportedly moved by the material presented, with some visibly emotional during playback of the evidence, according to the same account shared online.

The post also referenced earlier footage shown in court in which Horner was stopped while carrying out package deliveries. In that exchange, a woman told him that roads had been blocked due to a missing seven-year-old child. Horner is quoted as responding, 'Are you serious?'

It was under this post that Musk made his call to execute Horner 'immediately.' Multiple comments under Musk's reply, however, expressed disagreement. In one comment, a user said, 'Release him to general population in jail, no PC, convicts are allowed to rpe, trture and violate him of his humanity.'

Update on Athena Strand Murder Trial

As of 17 April 2026, Tanner Horner has not yet been sentenced for the killing of seven-year-old Athena Strand. Court proceedings in Fort Worth are determining whether Horner will receive the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole. He has already pleaded guilty to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, and the trial has moved into the sentencing phase.

Jurors are reviewing evidence and hearing testimony from investigators and family members as they decide on punishment. Despite public reaction and calls for the death penalty, no sentence has been delivered. The jury is still deliberating.

If a death sentence is imposed, it would still be subject to years of automatic appeals before any execution could take place. If life without parole is chosen, Horner would remain incarcerated permanently.

Horner remains in custody, and the final outcome depends on the jury's decision, with arguments focused on whether mitigating factors such as mental health should influence sentencing.