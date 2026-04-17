Jurors in a Texas courtroom were left sobbing after hearing chilling audio of 7-year-old Athena Strand asking her abductor, 'Are you a kidnapper?' during the sentencing phase of her killer's trial.

The emotional testimony, played in court on Thursday, offered a devastating account of the child's final moments and marked one of the most harrowing days in the ongoing proceedings against Tanner Lynn Horner.

Audio From Inside Delivery Truck Shakes Courtroom

The prosecution presented nearly an hour of video and audio recorded inside the FedEx delivery truck on 30 November 2022 — the day Athena was abducted and killed. The footage showed Horner arriving at the family home and the young girl approaching the vehicle before being lifted inside.

Once the camera was covered, the audio continued.

BREAKING: Horrifying photo shows 7-year-old Athena Strand being driven to her death after a FedEx driver abducted and strangled her while delivering her Christmas present



Tanner Horner, 34, pleaded guilty to capital murder in the killing of Athena Strand just before his trial... pic.twitter.com/4CThTXpgNu — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 7, 2026

Jurors heard Athena repeatedly question Horner, asking where she was being taken and whether he was a kidnapper. Her voice, at times calm and at others panicked, filled the courtroom. Horner responded with commands to stay quiet and threats if she screamed.

The recording captured a disturbing shift. What began as a tense conversation turned into fear as Athena asked for her mother and refused instructions. Moments later, the audio included crying, raised voices, and sounds of a struggle.

Before the playback began, Judge George Gallagher warned those present that the material would be difficult to hear.

According to reports, some family members left immediately, while others walked out as the recording played. On the other hand, jurors remained seated, but many openly wept.

Evidence Details the Final Hours

Prosecutors used the footage alongside forensic and investigative findings to outline what happened after the abduction.

They told the court that Athena was taken inside the truck and later killed. Medical findings presented earlier in the trial pointed to blunt force injuries combined with strangulation and smothering.

Additional video clips showed Horner covering cameras on prior days, returning to areas where search efforts were underway, and later cleaning the truck at a gas station in the early hours following the crime.

Investigators said these actions helped build a timeline that contradicted earlier claims made by Horner.

Father Shares Personal Loss in Court

Earlier that day, Athena's father, Jacob Strand, testified about his daughter's life and the impact of her death.

He spoke about her love for singing, mermaids, and the Barbie dolls that were being delivered to their home that day. His testimony shifted between memories and grief, describing sleepless nights, weight loss, and the collapse of his family life in the aftermath.

Prosecutors did not question him extensively, and the defence declined cross-examination.

Guilty Plea Moves Case to Sentencing Phase

Horner, a 35-year-old delivery driver, pleaded guilty earlier in April 2026 to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. That plea moved the trial directly into the sentencing phase, where jurors must now decide whether he will receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Throughout the playback of the audio, Horner reportedly kept his head down and avoided looking at the screen.

With the prosecution resting its case after presenting the audio and supporting evidence, the trial now shifts to the defence. According to reports, attorneys are expected to present arguments focused on mitigating factors, including Horner's mental health history.

Jurors have been temporarily dismissed, with proceedings set to resume on 22 April.