Donald Trump's decision to run for president in 2015 was reportedly driven by more than political ambition. According to biographer Michael Wolff, Jeffrey Epstein claimed Trump saw the White House as a new platform for his fading television career — and as a place where he could pursue women with the kind of 'impunity' he associated with presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton.

Epstein believed that Trump had little interest in ever being president at all and was using his campaign as a way to nurture relevance and fame.

https://t.co/8L9zvbj4LE — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 10, 2026

The account was published by Wolff in his Substack newsletter, Howl. It remains an allegation attributed to Epstein by Wolff, rather than an independently verified explanation of why Trump sought the presidency.

'He Urgently Needed A New Platform'

According to Wolff, Epstein believed Trump knew his celebrity was beginning to fade after his years as host of The Apprentice and was looking for another way to remain at the centre of public attention.

Wolff said Epstein told him Trump 'knew his star turn on The Apprentice was fading and that he urgently needed a new platform for the promotion of Donald Trump'.

The alleged conversation then became more personal. Wolff said Epstein described Trump as fascinated by powerful men who had managed to pursue their private desires while occupying the White House.

'Trump is fascinated by Clinton,' Wolff said Epstein told him. 'That was what he was always trying to figure out — how do you get laid when you're president?'

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Epstein allegedly added that Trump was similarly obsessed with Kennedy because he believed the former president had been able to behave sexually 'with impunity' while in the White House.

The account portrays Trump's interest in Kennedy and Clinton through the prism of presidential power, sex and celebrity, suggesting Epstein believed Trump saw the presidency as offering a level of personal freedom unavailable to ordinary public figures.

The Clinton And Kennedy Connection

The reference to Clinton is particularly striking given the scandal that engulfed his presidency after his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky became public.

Trump later became one of Clinton's most prominent political opponents and repeatedly used Clinton's personal conduct as a political weapon against Democrats.

Wolff's account suggests Epstein believed Trump was studying how presidents such as Clinton and Kennedy navigated their private lives while occupying the most powerful office in the United States.

It also fits the broader image of Trump as a celebrity businessman who built his public identity around attention, wealth and personal branding. But Epstein's alleged interpretation is not an established explanation for Trump's decision to enter politics.

Wolff's Relationship With Epstein

The account comes with an important complication: Wolff was not simply a journalist who encountered Epstein once. The two men maintained a relationship in which Wolff interviewed Epstein and recorded conversations about Trump and his political career.

Emails released by the House Oversight Committee also showed Wolff communicating with Epstein about Trump during the 2016 campaign. In one exchange, Wolff wrote: 'I think you should let him hang himself', while discussing how Epstein could respond if Trump was questioned about their relationship.

The correspondence confirms that Wolff and Epstein discussed Trump and his campaign. It does not independently prove that Epstein's claims about Trump's motives were true.

Trump Rejects the Allegation

The White House has rejected Wolff's account, arguing that Trump entered the presidential race because he believed the country was being damaged by issues including illegal immigration, foreign competition and wars.

Trump has also repeatedly sought to distance himself from Epstein and disputed reporting about their relationship.

There is no evidence in the current reporting that Trump himself said he ran for president so he could pursue women with 'impunity'. The claim rests on Wolff's recollection of what Epstein allegedly told him.

Why the Claim Is Resurfacing

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting federal sex-trafficking charges. His relationships with powerful figures, including Trump and Clinton, have continued to generate scrutiny.

The latest allegation arrives amid renewed public interest in the Epstein files and the release of millions of pages of related material. The volume of documents has intensified scrutiny of Epstein's connections to politicians, celebrities and business figures, while making it important to distinguish verified information from unsubstantiated claims.

Wolff has said he possesses around 100 hours of recordings of Epstein discussing Trump and the White House. Those recordings could provide additional context, although their existence would not establish the truth of every claim attributed to Epstein.

For now, Epstein's alleged explanation offers another disturbing interpretation of Trump's decision to enter presidential politics. It does not establish why Trump ran in 2015, but it adds another layer to a political career built on celebrity, power and an almost relentless demand for public attention.