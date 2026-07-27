Donald Trump attacked CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, dragged Dylan Mulvaney into the confrontation with a jab about the Bud Light controversy, then escalated the feud days later with a manipulated image involving the journalist.

But amid the uproar, Mulvaney appeared to offer Collins a quiet show of support.

The 29-year-old media personality shared an inspirational quote from Collins' own recap of the evening, adding three white heart emojis. It was a subtle gesture, but the timing was hard to miss.

Trump had linked the two women together in his attack. Mulvaney, rather than responding with another personal jab, appeared to stand with Collins.

Trump Shares A.I. Pic of Kaitlan Collins as Dylan Mulvaney After WHCD Speech https://t.co/V0UpKJoRUD — TMZ (@TMZ) July 26, 2026

Trump Targets Kaitlan Collins

The drama began on Friday, July 24, during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where Collins, 34, had just received an award recognising her 2025 coverage of the Trump administration.

Trump congratulated her, then quickly dismissed the honour.

'I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It's a fake, she shouldn't get the award, it was a fake,' Trump said.

He then claimed he had told Collins, 'Kaitlan, congratulations,' while continuing to insist that the award was undeserved.

The president also criticised the CNN anchor's facial expressions, telling her to 'just smile'.

The remarks added a personal edge to the Trump Kaitlan Collins attack, coming as the journalist was being recognised for her reporting on his administration.

Dylan Mulvaney Fires Back After Trump Mocks Her and Kaitlan Collins in White House Correspondents' Dinner Speech: 'Actually the Greatest Compliment of All' https://t.co/6tQHDGtphp — Variety (@Variety) July 27, 2026

Dylan Mulvaney Gets Dragged Into The Fight

Trump then shifted his attention to Dylan Mulvaney, reviving the controversy surrounding her 2023 collaboration with Bud Light.

'I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney,' Trump said.

The partnership triggered a fierce conservative backlash and boycott, turning Mulvaney into a prominent figure in America's culture-war battles.

Trump claimed the controversy cost Bud Light '$35 billion in market cap', a figure that should be treated as his claim rather than an independently established loss attributable solely to Mulvaney.

He then added: 'I wouldn't want to hire Dylan any time soon.'

The comment pulled Mulvaney into a confrontation that had begun with Trump's criticism of Collins.

Mulvaney Shows Support For Collins

The next day, July 25, Mulvaney appeared to respond without directly confronting Trump.

She shared an inspirational quote attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt that Collins had included in her own recap of the dinner.

'No one can make you feel inferior without your consent,' the quote read.

Mulvaney added three white heart emojis.

She did not explicitly say the post was a response to Trump, but its timing was striking. After Trump brought the two women together in the same attack, Mulvaney appeared to use the moment to signal support for Collins.

Collins Puts The Focus On Press Freedom

Collins also posted about the dinner, sharing photographs with CNN colleague Wolf Blitzer, who presented her with the award.

Rather than focusing on Trump's remarks, she highlighted the importance of journalism and the First Amendment.

'The second best part of last night's White House Correspondents Dinner was receiving an award from my friend and mentor, @wolfblitzer,' Collins wrote.

'The first was reminding everyone why the First Amendment, and asking uncomfortable questions that people in power don't like, matters.'

Collins did not name Trump directly, but her message offered a pointed contrast to the personal criticism she had faced earlier that evening.

Trump Escalates With Manipulated Image

The controversy took another turn on Sunday, July 26.

Trump shared a manipulated image on Truth Social that placed Collins' face onto Mulvaney's body. The altered image showed the person holding a Bud Light beer while sitting at a table with more beers.

The post revived the Bud Light controversy while continuing the president's criticism of Collins, tying the two women together once again.

What began as a heated speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner had now become a continuing social media confrontation.

An Old Controversy Returns

For Mulvaney, the latest Trump Dylan Mulvaney controversy comes years after the Bud Light backlash.

In 2025, she told in an interview that she had emerged from the experience stronger.

'I am about a thousand times stronger than I was before that situation happened. I'm finally in a place that I have healed, and I'm in such a good mental headspace,' Mulvaney said.

Now, that old culture-war controversy has been pulled back into the spotlight as part of a fresh attack on a prominent journalist.

The irony is hard to miss. Trump linked Collins and Mulvaney in an attack, but Mulvaney appeared to respond by standing with Collins instead.

The Trump social media attack on Kaitlan Collins has therefore become more than a moment from the White House Correspondents' Dinner. It has turned into a wider clash over journalism, press freedom and the power of social media to keep political controversies burning long after the speech is over.