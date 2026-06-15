Switzerland's voters have rejected a controversial proposal to cap the nation's population at 10 million, delivering a significant setback to the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) and its long-running campaign against immigration.

The nationwide referendum ended with nearly 55% voting against the measure and 45% supporting it, while turnout reached an impressive 60%.

The result preserves Switzerland's existing approach to immigration and protects its close economic relationship with the European Union.

The proposal had become one of the country's most divisive political issues, sparking fierce debate over housing shortages, crowded public transport, environmental pressures and the future direction of the Alpine nation.

Why Swiss Voters Rejected the Population Cap

Supporters of the initiative argued that Switzerland's rapid population growth was placing unsustainable pressure on housing, schools, hospitals and transport networks.

The country's population has expanded from 7.3 million in 2002 to around 9.1 million today, with more than a quarter of residents holding foreign citizenship.

The Swiss People's Party maintained that a population ceiling would help preserve Switzerland's quality of life and protect public services from excessive demand.

Party leaders claimed that rising immigration was contributing to soaring rents, traffic congestion and mounting pressure on social infrastructure.

However, many voters appeared unconvinced that immigration was the root cause of these challenges. Critics argued that housing costs, healthcare expenses and infrastructure concerns were largely the result of political and economic decisions rather than the arrival of foreign workers.

In major cities, where immigrant communities are larger and more visible, opposition to the proposal was particularly strong. The capital, Bern, overwhelmingly rejected the measure, reflecting a broader urban resistance to the initiative.

Economy and EU Relations Prove Decisive

A key factor in the proposal's defeat was concern about the economic consequences. Had the measure passed, Switzerland would likely have been forced to end its agreement on the free movement of people with the European Union.

Such a move could have jeopardised Swiss access to the EU's vast single market, which remains the country's most important trading destination.

Business leaders repeatedly warned that disrupting relations with Brussels could damage economic stability and create uncertainty for exporters. More than half of Swiss goods are sold within the EU, making smooth commercial ties crucial for the country's prosperity.

Employers also highlighted the importance of foreign workers in sectors facing labour shortages. Switzerland's tourism industry, healthcare system and care homes rely heavily on employees from abroad.

Hotels, restaurants and hospitals warned that stricter immigration limits could worsen staffing shortages at a time when the country's ageing population is increasing demand for services.

The result was welcomed by Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans, who described it as a sign of 'stability, openness and reliability'. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also praised the outcome, saying Switzerland and the EU share deep ties and a strong partnership.

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While the referendum has been defeated, the issues that fuelled it remain unresolved. Rising living costs, housing shortages and infrastructure pressures continue to concern many Swiss voters.

Yet the ballot suggests that a majority believe these challenges require solutions beyond simply restricting immigration, signalling a preference for economic cooperation and openness over isolation in an increasingly uncertain world.