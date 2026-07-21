A physical therapist has claimed President Donald Trump is suffering from congestive heart failure and chronic kidney failure, allegations shared online after the 80-year-old attended the World Cup final in New Jersey on 19 July. The claims, which also allege urinary and bowel incontinence, have not been supported by medical records or an official diagnosis, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify them.

The news came after Trump joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the pitch at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time. He presented medals to players from both teams and appeared alongside Spain captain Rodri during the trophy ceremony, a moment that became an online talking point in its own right.

Trump Health Claims Circulate Online

Adam James, a physical therapist who says he has experience treating older patients, told his social media followers that an unnamed person had told him Trump 'consistently smells like urine' because of alleged urinary incontinence.

James went further, claiming the president had also experienced bowel incontinence and was receiving daily intravenous medication. No evidence was supplied publicly to substantiate the account, identify the person behind the message, or establish that Trump is receiving any such treatment.

An online claim relayed through an unidentified source is not a medical diagnosis, and physical assessments of a patient cannot reliably be made from public photographs, video clips or second-hand descriptions. The post nonetheless travelled fast, feeding a familiar cycle in which every image of the president's hands, ankles or gait is treated as a clue to a larger, hidden story.

James suggested that intravenous diuretics could explain the alleged symptoms. Diuretics are medicines used to remove excess fluid from the body, including in some cases of heart failure, but there is no public evidence that Trump has been prescribed them.

He said the supposed treatment plan was 'only designed to keep him alive' and added that the president was 'running out of options' to manage what he described as heart and kidney disease.

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White House Has Denied Heart Or Kidney Disease

The public account from the White House points in a very different direction. In July 2025, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had undergone testing after swelling was observed in his legs, and that doctors had diagnosed chronic venous insufficiency. The condition affects how veins return blood to the heart and is common in older adults.

Dr Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, said at the time that the condition was 'benign and common,' particularly in people over 70. The physician's assessment said testing had found no indication of heart failure, kidney dysfunction or systemic illness.

The White House has also addressed the bruising frequently seen on Trump's hands, saying it was consistent with soft-tissue irritation from regular handshakes while taking aspirin as part of a cardiovascular prevention regimen. In a health memo released in May, Barbabella said Trump remained in 'excellent health,' with strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function.

The health of a sitting US president is consequential, especially when visible changes can be magnified across social media within minutes. But it does mean the available official information does not support the claims being made by James.

Trump himself has long made his health part of his political image, often presenting himself as unusually energetic and fit. His appearance at the World Cup final offered fresh material for supporters and critics alike, particularly after he remained near Spain's players for the trophy lift before Infantino appeared to encourage him towards the side of the stage.

For now, the claims about congestive heart failure, chronic kidney failure, incontinence and daily IV treatment rest on an uncorroborated social-media account. A medical report, statement from Trump's doctors or confirmation from the White House would be needed to alter that picture.

Until then, the stuff circulating online should be treated with considerable caution.