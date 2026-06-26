A photograph appearing to show President Donald Trump sitting on a black mat during a television interview reignited online speculation about his health this week, with social media users claiming the unusual image pointed to an undisclosed medical issue.

However, fact-checkers and the original video footage tell a much simpler story: the mysterious black object beneath Trump was not a towel, protective mat or medical aid. It was simply the lower half of his own suit jacket.

Trump's Viral Photo Sparking Health Speculation

The controversy erupted after a photograph circulated widely on social media platforms including X, Threads, Facebook and Reddit, allegedly showing Trump seated on a black towel during a recent appearance at Fox News studios.

One viral post mocked the situation, writing: 'I wish people would stop spreading scurrilous rumours that President Trump is constantly shitting himself in public. After all, it's perfectly normal to place a black mat underneath him when he visited the Fox News studio with its white sofa yesterday.'

Another social media user questioned: 'Why did you put a black towel under Trump? Inquiring minds want to know.'

The image quickly fuelled speculation that the supposed black object had been placed beneath Trump because of health concerns, particularly amid long-running online rumours regarding the president's physical condition.

I wish people would stop spreading scurrilous rumours that President Trump is constantly shitting himself in public. After all, it’s perfectly normal to place a black mat underneath him when he visited the Fox News studio with its white sofa yesterday… pic.twitter.com/i2eyQbjUg6 — Sarrah Bellus (@sarrah_bellus) June 24, 2026

Fact-Checkers Confirmed It Was Trump's Suit Jacket

Fact-checkers traced the image back to an 18 October 2024 episode of the Fox News programme 'Fox & Friends,' during which Trump appeared as the Republican presidential nominee ahead of the 2024 election.

During the approximately 40-minute interview, Trump discussed topics including the annual Al Smith charity dinner, then-Vice President Kamala Harris' decision to skip the event and his presidential campaign.

Video footage from the original broadcast clearly showed that before Trump sat down, there was no black towel, mat or object visible on the white sofa.

Instead, when Trump took his seat, the lower portion of his long, dark blue suit jacket spread across the couch, creating an optical illusion that later appeared suspicious in still photographs.

Viewed out of context and without motion, the fabric could easily be mistaken for a separate object.

Journalist Aaron Rupar addressed the rumour shortly after the original interview aired in 2024, sharing footage of Trump sitting down and writing: 'Seeing folks tweeting that Trump was sitting on a towel during his Fox & Friends interview this morning. It's very funny but not true. It's his jacket.'

Altered Images Helped Fuel the Confusion

Part of the reason the rumour resurfaced so dramatically in June 2026 appears to be because some versions of the image had undergone colour alterations.

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Comparisons between the original Fox News footage and the recirculated images showed noticeable differences in colour tones throughout the scene.

In the original broadcast, Trump's suit appears dark blue. However, in many of the viral versions shared online, the colour had shifted significantly, causing the fabric spread across the sofa to appear almost entirely black.

The incident also follows several other viral claims about Trump's health that have circulated online in recent months, including allegations regarding incidents at the White House and public appearances.