A viral social media claim that Erika Kirk has been selected to host an upcoming UFC event at the White House has gained traction online. Posts featuring Kirk's image have circulated across multiple platforms, leading some users to believe she had been officially chosen for a prominent role at the high‑profile event.

However, there is no evidence supporting the claim. No official announcement from the White House, UFC or any event organiser has linked Kirk to the planned event, and the rumour appears to have originated from a satirical social media post rather than a legitimate news source.

Viral Erika Kirk Hosting Claims Spread Across Social Media

The claim emerged after several social media posts began sharing photographs of Kirk alongside assertions that she would host the UFC event scheduled to take place at the White House. As the posts spread, many users accepted the information as genuine, particularly as screenshots were shared without additional context.

The rumour gained momentum because it referenced a real event that had already attracted public attention. With discussions surrounding the proposed White House UFC event continuing online, some social media users appeared willing to accept the claim without verifying its source. At the same time, many also questioned it, with one asking on X (formerly Twitter), 'Is this a joke?'

The claim is not supported by available evidence. Despite the widespread circulation of the posts, there has been no confirmation from UFC president Dana White, White House officials or any official UFC communication channels indicating that Kirk has been selected as a host or presenter.

🚨BREAKING: Erica Kirk will be replacing Bruce Buffer for announcer at #UFCWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/s0f8PaxOil — Octagon Pulse | UFC MEDIA🚨 (@OctagonPulse) June 4, 2026

Where The Erika Kirk UFC Hosting Rumour Began

The claim can be traced to a post published by WKM News on Instagram. The account openly describes itself as a satire and parody page, identifies its content as fake news, and even refers to itself as 'the most untrusted news'.

The post featured a fabricated announcement claiming that Kirk had been selected to host the event. Its caption stated: 'The White House has officially confirmed that Erika Kirk will host the upcoming UFC event scheduled for June 14, describing her selection as the result of an extensive review process involving media professionals, combat sports figures, and several individuals who accidentally submitted applications for unrelated government positions.'

'Officials stated that Kirk's ability to remain composed while discussing highly chaotic situations made her the clear choice for an event expected to feature both professional fighters and elected officials in close proximity,' it added.

While the wording was presented in a formal announcement style, the account's own description makes clear that its content is intended as satire rather than factual reporting. Nevertheless, screenshots of the post were subsequently shared without references to the account's disclaimer, helping the rumour spread more widely.

What The UFC White House Fight Night Event Is Intended To Celebrate

The proposed fight card has been discussed as part of celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of American independence. The event has generated interest due to its unusual setting and the prospect of staging professional mixed martial arts bouts at a location more commonly associated with political gatherings and state ceremonies.

Read more 'She's Exposed': Erika Kirk Allegedly Caught in a 'Billionaire Scandal She Cannot Erase' Despite Denying Rumoured New Romance 'She's Exposed': Erika Kirk Allegedly Caught in a 'Billionaire Scandal She Cannot Erase' Despite Denying Rumoured New Romance

However, while discussion about the event itself is real, no official announcement has been made linking Kirk to any hosting duties. UFC has not issued a statement naming her as a presenter, ring announcer, commentator or event host.

As online speculation continues, available evidence indicates that reports claiming Kirk will host the White House UFC event are false. Until an official announcement is made by UFC or White House representatives, there is no basis for claims that she will replace longtime UFC announcer Bruce Buffer or serve in any official capacity at the event.

For now, the rumour serves as another example of how satire can be mistaken for fact when social media users share content without its original context.