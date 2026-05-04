'Euphoria' Season 3 introduces several new characters, including Kitty, played by Anna Van Patten. Her debut in Episode 4, titled 'Kitty Likes to Dance', quickly sparked reactions across social media, with many viewers also pointing out her resemblance to her sister, Grace Van Patten.

Here's everything to know about the 'Euphoria' newcomer.

Who Is Anna Van Patten?

Anna Van Patten is a 27-year-old actress. She's the younger sister of Grace Van Patten, who is best known for her role as Lucy Albright in the Hulu series, 'Tell Me Lies.'

Her father, Tim Van Patten, is an Emmy-winning director known for his work on popular shows, including 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Sopranos'. Her uncle and aunt are actors Dick and Joyce Van Patten.

When Anna was younger, she imagined a future in architecture. At the same time, she also wanted to work with animals, but then she eventually fell in love with acting.

'Watching many family members work in the business and getting to go on set from an early age made me fall in love with storytelling and the magic of filmmaking,' she told Who What Wear.

She then attended a performing arts high school and graduated from The New School in New York, where she studied film. She auditioned throughout college and took classes in acting, voice, and improv.

Anna Van Patten by Eddy Chen for the #Euphoria Season 3 World Premiere. pic.twitter.com/JnoxA1zmdu — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) April 8, 2026

'I went to a performing arts high school where you could major in a subject. I majored in drama, and then I went to the New School for college where I studied film. I think learning all aspects of film can only teach me more about the art as a whole. I think that having 'Gossip Girl' as my first job is teaching me a lot, because there's really nothing like learning from being on set,' Van Patten told Modern Luxury.

Before 'Euphoria', Van Patten starred in the 2021 'Gossip Girl' reboot and landed a guest role in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'. She also played Deanna Knox, Grace's younger sister in the miniseries 'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox'.

Anna Van Patten's Role in 'Euphoria' Season 3

Anna Van Patten plays Kitty, a new stripper at the Silver Slipper following Angel's (Priscilla Delgado) departure.

Talking about her character, Van Patten said in an interview with Numéro Netherlands, 'Kitty is sweet, offbeat, complete, and a visual treat. For me, it's hard to describe Kitty through a big lens. I lived in the present with her and focused on the character's nuances, playing her truth in each moment.'

🚨Anna Van Patten’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 debut as Kitty is TONIGHT on @HBO and @hbomax pic.twitter.com/P0ZCudnt1v — ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 (@euphoriacentral) May 3, 2026

When asked what drew her to joining 'Euphoria', the actress said, 'I was a fan of the show beforehand, so when I got the audition, I was very excited to know it was coming back for its third season. The show's emotional profundity really excites me as an actor, and I think it's very special to be a part of something that poses questions to its audience, which results in conversations. 'Euphoria's' cultural impact is undeniable.'

She also revealed that she booked her role a week before filming, which pushed her outside of her comfort zone.

Read more Is the Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney Feud Real? Inside the Alleged Euphoria Season 3 Tension Is the Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney Feud Real? Inside the Alleged Euphoria Season 3 Tension

'I booked 'Euphoria' a week before filming, which pushed me outside of my comfort zone. I didn't have all the answers, but I found the process very freeing. It creatively pushed me to think outside the box in embracing a character that avoids stereotypes. Kitty is not your average dancer,' Van Patten said.

Aside from Van Patten, new additions to the cast include Priscilla Delgado, Rosalía, and Trisha Paytas.

New episodes of 'Euphoria' air every Sunday in the US at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. In the UK, it airs at 2:00 a.m. the following day, Monday, on Sky Atlantic and NOW, in line with the US release.