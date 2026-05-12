As the newest episode of Euphoria Season 3 finally arrived, fans quickly flooded social media with reactions to one particular moment involving Sydney Sweeney and her character Cassie Howard.

The fifth episode of the season, titled 'This Little Piggy,' premiered last Sunday and immediately sparked debate online over Cassie's surreal new fantasy sequence, with viewers calling the scene everything from 'iconic' to 'awful.'

Sydney Sweeney's 'Cassie-Zilla' Scene Leaves Fans Shocked

In the episode, Cassie appears in a giant Godzilla-inspired fantasy wearing a leopard-print bodysuit and tower over miniature versions of Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles.

Cassie's storyline has taken a turn this season as the character turns to OnlyFans-style adult content in an attempt to fund her dream wedding.

Throughout the season, the character has appeared in other costumes and fantasy sequences, such as baby and dog costumes, but Episode 5 pushed the concept even further.

The sequence sees Cassie walking through a miniature city set while appearing larger than the buildings around her. During the fantasy, she notices a man watching her online content from inside his apartment before pressing herself against the window, causing it to explode.

The bizarre scene quickly became a talked-about television moments online following the episode's release.

Euphoria Fans Split Over Viral Episode

Online reactions to the scene have been heavily divided, with many viewers confused by the unexpected direction of the show.

On X, user @jdeactividad wrote: 'How weird was that #Euphoria episode with giant Sidney Sweeney.'

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Others defended the scene and praised its visual style. User @sweeneyjpgs posted: 'this scene of cassie (sydney sweeney) was so perfect.'

YouTube viewers also debated whether the ambitious sequence was worth the long wait for the show's return.

'So we had to wait four years for a new season, an extra year because sam wanted a giant cassie sequence?? are we serious,' user @anywayszx commented.

'Why tf are they trying to make this the Cassie show!?!' @anjelc9kmourtney151 also wondered in the comments.

Meanwhile, @gaslitelilbbay praised the unpredictability of the new season, writing: 'This season getting darker and more disturbing, I've no idea about how they will finish it and I love it!'

Behind The Scenes Team Spent A Year Building Miniature Hollywood

One day after the episode aired, HBO Max uploaded a behind-the-scenes video to YouTube showing how the massive 'Cassie-Zilla' sequence was filmed.

In the clip, Sweeney called the moment one of the highlights of her career so far.

'The Cassie-zilla sequence was probably the coolest thing I've ever done,' the actress said.

Director of photography Marcél Rév explained the creative inspiration behind the fantasy scene.

'The approach was to mimic these, like, 50 foot women movies or old-school Godzilla movies,' he shared.

Rév also revealed that the miniature set was built in separate pieces that they could move around.

Series creator Sam Levinson added: 'It was a lot of fun.'

They also explained how long the process took: 'It took about a year to build all the miniatures.'

'We had such a big team building Hollywood and downtown LA.' said Audouy, the production designer.

Sweeney praised the detailed set design, saying: 'The details were unbelievable. There were trees and cars and the buildings were my size.'

When Does The Next Episode Of Euphoria Come Out?

Episode 5 of Season 3 is now streaming on HBO Max.

New episodes are released every Sunday in the US, with the next episode, titled 'Stand Still and See', set to arrive on May 17.

In the UK, viewers will be able to watch the episode on Monday at 2am via HBO Max, NOW and Sky Atlantic.