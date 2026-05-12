Nitro, a K-9 currency detector, intercepted a passenger carrying undeclared currency at Philadelphia International Airport.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Philadelphia International Airport confiscated £33,000 ($44,690) in unreported currency from a passenger boarding a flight to Cancun, Mexico, on 30 April.

Nitro, a K‑9 dog and CBP currency detector, flagged the passenger's luggage, prompting a secondary inspection that revealed bulk cash hidden in envelopes, pockets, and a carry‑on bag.

The CBP identified the 54‑year‑old as a naturalised US citizen of Peruvian origin. He declared he was carrying about £7,400 ($10,000) both verbally and in writing to customs officers before boarding.

Passenger Attempted to Carry Undeclared Cash Outside the US

'This traveller concealed currency in multiple locations for the purpose of evading federal currency reporting laws, but no amount of concealment can hide bulk currency from Customs and Border Protection officers and especially from CBP canine Nitro,' said Elliott Ortiz, the CBP's Acting Area Port Director.

'We are quickly approaching the busy summer travel season, and CBP urges travellers to truthfully report all currency they possess to a CBP officer during inspection or face severe consequences as this traveller learned,' Ortiz further cautioned. Under federal law, any traveller entering or leaving the United States must report currency or monetary instruments totalling over $10,000 (£7,400).

Traveller Subsequently Released for 'Humanitarian' Reasons

Because the man failed to declare the additional cash, agents seized the full $44,690 (£33,000) in unreported funds. The CBP later returned $240 (£178) to the traveller 'for humanitarian purposes' before releasing him.

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The incident has prompted CBP to renew its warning to those travelling during the summer peak. Apart from witnessing their currency seized, violators also risk missing their flight while the CBP conducts onsite examination, in addition to potential criminal prosecution for bulk currency smuggling.

'CBP officers and agents seized an average of about $180,000 (£133,000) in unreported or illicit currency every day along our nation's borders during fiscal year 2025,' the agency confirmed, adding that currency seizure is only one aspect of border security.

'CBP screens international travellers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, US businesses, and our nation's safety and economic vitality,' the agency explained.

CBP Issues Warning to Travellers

Nitro's alert at Philadelphia demonstrates how even carefully concealed cash can be detected during routine outbound checks. The CBP stressed that K‑9s are routinely deployed at major international airports to intercept undeclared currency.

For those planning trips to international destinations, the CBP urges travellers to submit official declaration forms, specifically if they are carrying large sums of cash. Passengers are advised to err on the side of over‑declaration rather than under‑declaration, the agency cautioned.

'The FinCEN 105 currency reporting form takes just a few minutes to complete,' the agency stated. 'The CBP even streamlined the compliance process so that travellers can complete and submit the form online prior to arriving at their airport departure gate. Travellers may also ask CBP officers at their departure gate for assistance in completing the FinCEN 105 form.'