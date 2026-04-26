Cole Tomas Allen has been named by US authorities as a 31-year-old Californian arrested on Saturday night in Washington DC after a gunman allegedly tried to storm the White House Correspondents' Association dinner attended by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Allen is accused of opening fire outside the event, forcing Trump's security detail to evacuate the president and triggering scenes of panic as guests ducked for cover.

The attack unfolded at the Washington Hilton, where presidents, Hollywood stars and senior journalists gather each year for the closely watched black-tie dinner. According to officials, a man armed with 'multiple weapons' attempted to break through security.

One Secret Service officer was shot and taken to hospital, with a bulletproof vest understood to have prevented far more serious injuries. The suspect was detained at the scene and has since been identified as Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, a coastal city in Los Angeles County.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter was armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives, according to DC police chief Jeffrey Carroll.



The shooter was identified as 31-year-old teacher Cole Allen from Torrance, California.



The suspect emerged from a "makeshift… pic.twitter.com/aUK5m6AwCr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2026

A Shooting That Shocked Washington

Allen was first publicly named by the Associated Press, which cited unnamed law enforcement sources. Investigators are reported to have obtained search warrants and to be combing through his home and digital footprint, while a possible motive remains officially undisclosed.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Allen is 'being charged with two counts of using a firearm and one count of assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon' and signalled that more counts are likely. In stark language, she added, 'This individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could.'

Who is Cole Tomas Allen as charges he faces over White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting are revealed https://t.co/xl4GHbfeNA — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 26, 2026

Read more Trump Readies Urgent White House Address Following Terrifying Evacuation From Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Trump Readies Urgent White House Address Following Terrifying Evacuation From Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

So far, authorities have not alleged any formal political conspiracy, but officials have acknowledged that Allen is known to have supported Democrats. Records cited in US reports show that in October 2024 he donated $25 to ActBlue, a fundraising platform for Democratic campaigns.

The contribution was earmarked for Kamala Harris' presidential bid and appears to be his only political donation listed on Federal Election Commission filings over the past decade.

That single, modest gift is now being pored over for meaning, even though there is no public evidence that it bears directly on the decision to target an event attended by Donald Trump. At this stage, any attempt to draw a straight line from that donation to Saturday's gunfire is speculative.

From 'Teacher of the Month' to Alleged Gunman

The outline of Allen's life that has emerged since the shooting stands in jarring contrast to the image of a would-be presidential assassin many people may hold in their minds.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Allen graduated from the California Institute of Technology in 2017 with a degree in mechanical engineering. While there, he was involved in the campus Christian fellowship and a Nerf Club, a detail that has stuck in headlines because it sits uneasily beside the reality of a man now accused of wielding a shotgun and a handgun against armed officers.

🇺🇸 LinkedIn profile of Cole Allen — alleged shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner



31y.o. suspect was a "mechanical engineer and computer scientist by degree, independent game developer by experience, teacher by birth" https://t.co/NdrgQOYfg2 pic.twitter.com/xhD5PgfUOR — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 26, 2026

After Caltech, Allen is said to have completed a master's degree in computer science at California State University, Dominguez Hills in 2025. He described himself online as a 'game developer, engineer, scientist and teacher,' signalling a portfolio career common in the tech-adjacent world of southern California.

He appears to have been more than just a passing tutor. Education company C2 Education, which specialises in test preparation and academic advising for college-bound students, named him 'teacher of the month' in December 2024. It is not yet clear whether he was still employed there at the time of the Trump dinner attack.

His work reached into the local community too. Dylan Wakayama, president of the Torrance-based Asian American Civic Trust, told the Los Angeles Times that Allen had tutored several high school students linked to the non-profit.

3/ But his backstory is what stands out.



Allen wasn’t a drifter.



He was:

— A mechanical engineer from the CalTech

— A former student researcher at NASA’s elite Jet Propulsion Laboratory

— A computer scientist with an advanced masters degree



At Caltech, Allen built:

–… — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 26, 2026

'They thought he was very intelligent, proficient in biology, mathematics and science,' Wakayama said. 'They thought he was on the nicer, quiet side. They were completely shocked when I told them that this all went down.'

He added, in a remark that captures much of the disbelief in Torrance, 'I think all of us in Torrance would be shocked if this is the man who attempted to kill the president of the United States.'

Neighbours, colleagues and former students have not yet spoken in detail on the record beyond those early reactions. There have been no confirmed reports of past arrests, extremist affiliations or public threats, leaving a picture of Allen that is, for now, dominated by the gulf between his professional persona and the allegations he faces.

What is clear is that prosecutors are treating the case with the full weight of federal law. The charges already lodged against Cole Tomas Allen carry the possibility of lengthy prison sentences, and officials have repeatedly emphasised that more could be added as forensic work, interviews and digital analysis progress.

For Donald Trump, who has already survived a previous assassination attempt, the latest incident is another reminder of how exposed modern political life can be, even in a ballroom bristling with Secret Service agents.

For those who knew Allen as a quiet, capable teacher and engineer, it is something stranger, the realisation that the man they once trusted with their children's education is now at the centre of a case that will be spoken about, and argued over, for years.