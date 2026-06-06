FBI director Kash Patel has accused local police in Tucson, Arizona, of blocking federal agents from fully joining the hunt for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie during the crucial early days after her disappearance on 1 February.

After four months of increasingly urgent appeals over the fate of Nancy, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, who vanished from her Tucson home in what authorities are treating as an alleged kidnapping, questions remain about what happened on that February morning. Despite national attention and a joint effort involving local officers and the FBI, there are still no confirmed suspects, no body and no clear explanation.

In a blunt interview with NewsNation's Katie Pavlich on Friday, 5 June, Patel said the FBI was ready to move the moment the case crossed his desk. 'We showed up immediately and offered our assistance,' he said. 'We were not let in for four days. And that's their choice.' He added that the delay may have cost investigators vital momentum in a type of case where early mistakes are rarely reversible.

Tucson police have been the lead agency since Nancy was first reported missing. Federal involvement in such cases is not automatic. Local authorities typically decide when to bring in the FBI, and how much access to grant. Patel did not accuse officers of bad faith outright, but he was clear that federal agents were kept at arm's length while the first wave of evidence was processed.

DNA Decisions Deepen Tension

Some of the sharpest criticism from Patel centres on what happened to physical evidence recovered near Nancy's home. Investigators found a hair sample and sixteen gloves in the vicinity of the property, material that could in theory hold traces of the kidnapper's DNA.

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Instead of immediately sending those samples to the FBI's laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, Tucson officers opted to use a private lab in Florida. According to Patel, the federal team had already offered to handle the testing.

'We offered our assistance to go test the DNA,' he said. 'And it's up to them. They chose to use a private laboratory.'

The samples remained with the private facility for eleven weeks before being transferred to Quantico. Even now, Patel acknowledged, no usable lead has come from those tests. For families in this position, that gap is an eternity. From an investigative standpoint, it is a long time to wait if the person responsible is still at large.

Local police have not, so far, publicly answered Patel's implied criticism over the lab decision. Without that response, there is no independent confirmation of why the Florida lab was chosen or whether any parallel testing took place. Nothing is confirmed yet about the impact of those choices, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Kash Patel blames others for Nancy Guthrie not being found: "We are not the lead agency. We were not let in for four days. That's their choice." pic.twitter.com/ZtXQCDYv5l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2026

Grainy Images and Vanishing Time

Once the FBI was finally admitted into the investigation, agents began combing through digital evidence. One of the more troubling discoveries came from outside Nancy's front door.

Images later recovered from her home security system showed a masked figure tampering with the front door, Patel said. The FBI only obtained that material after they 'finally had access' to the Ring doorbell camera.

He described how agents then turned to Google for help recovering what they could from a device that did not have a paid cloud subscription. 'We went to our partners at Google and we said, Hey, we know that there wasn't a paid subscription service, but let's go look at the metadata and see if we can find a needle in a needle in a needle in a haystack.'

It is an oddly vivid image for a man who, on paper, is meant to be all procedure and protocol. It also hints at the scale of the challenge facing his agents. Footage can be fragmentary. Metadata can be elusive. And none of it changes the fact that, in Patel's own words, 'You need the first 48 hours to hit the ground hard.'

That remark carries a quiet rebuke. Early hours in a suspected kidnapping are when witnesses' memories are fresh, mobile phone data is most accessible and suspects have not yet adapted their routines. If, as Patel maintains, the FBI was largely sidelined for four of those days, then the investigation started with a handicap.

Patel was careful, though, to stress that primary responsibility lies with Arizona's own agencies. 'The state and local [agencies] are in charge of that investigation. We, the FBI, don't take ownership of that,' he said, drawing a line between federal support and local command.

Despite the dead ends, he insisted the case has not been quietly downgraded. Patel said he has visited the bureau's Tucson office personally and described a substantial deployment of manpower.

'We continue to offer assistance,' he told NewsNation. 'I even visited our Tucson office, where we had 150 agents and analysts working on the Nancy race to provide intelligence.'

That figure cannot be independently verified from the available reporting. But if broadly accurate, it suggests a sprawling operation running largely out of public view, even as speculation hardens outside official channels. One crime expert has floated the theory that a local handyman may have abducted Nancy and buried her body in the desert, yet there is no confirmed evidence to support that scenario.

The uncomfortable truth, four months on, is that investigators still do not know who took Nancy, where she is, or whether she is alive. Until that changes, the uneasy questions about those first four days will hang over everyone involved.