Nearly five months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home, a chilling new detail has emerged — one of the ransom notes sent to her family contained an apology for her accidental death.

The 6 February email was traced to the same IP address as earlier ransom communications in the case. Those earlier messages had already stood out to investigators because they included specific, non-public details — among them, what Guthrie had been wearing on the night she disappeared and the presence of a damaged floodlight in her backyard. That level of detail had led investigators to believe they were dealing with the real kidnappers, rather than opportunists seeking to exploit the case.

Notes That Shifted Everything

The first ransom communication, sent on 2 February, roughly a day after the abduction, described the 84-year-old grandmother as 'safe but scared' and demanded $4 million (£3.15 million) in bitcoin, outlining specific terms for an exchange. It was detailed enough that sources said investigators had begun building a profile of the abductor as someone described as 'a ruthless, educated local who saw their chance at an unscrupulous windfall and grabbed it' — a working assessment, not a confirmed finding.

The tone changed dramatically with the 6 February note. It 'opened with a sputtering and laboured apology — that was the word used by a source close to the case — for Guthrie's inadvertent death.' The note then suggested her body could be returned to the family for a price, though no specific figure was named. That single communication led sources to say investigators were beginning to treat the case less as a kidnapping and more as a potential homicide.

'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly'

As ransom notes continued to flood in after Guthrie's disappearance — sent to different media outlets — investigators developed an internal framework for evaluating them. Sources said the messages were sorted into three categories: 'the good, the bad, and the ugly.' Notes containing verifiable or non-public details were considered 'good,' while the note referencing her alleged accidental death was labelled 'bad.'

Savannah Guthrie, the 'Today' show co-anchor and Nancy's daughter, later acknowledged in an interview with Hoda Kotb that most of the notes her family received were fakes. Speaking on the 'Today' show, she said: 'I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to. I tend to believe those are real.'

Savannah's Public Plea

The 6 February note prompted an immediate and emotional public response. The following day, Savannah and her two siblings posted a 20-second video to Instagram telling the sender they had 'received your message and we understand.' Savannah later made a direct public appeal, urging the abductor to 'return our mother to us,' adding that her return was 'very valuable to us' and that 'we will pay.'

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on 1 February 2026, after returning home from dinner with her daughter Annie and son-in-law — both of whom investigators have not publicly named as suspects. Authorities believe she was taken in the early morning hours, with her Apple Watch stopping its sync with her pacemaker at around 2:30 a.m. Drops of blood were found at the front door, and a masked suspect was captured on doorbell camera footage.

Nancy Guthrie ransom note apologizes for kidnapping death, demands millions for body: report https://t.co/xtCG4mSWKS pic.twitter.com/27ZagPcByd — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2026

No Arrests, No Answers

The FBI released surveillance footage showing a masked individual appearing to tamper with a camera at Guthrie's front door and is offering a reward of up to $100,000 (£78,700) for information leading to her recovery or the arrest of anyone involved. No arrests have been made, and no suspect has been publicly named.

As of publication, Nancy Guthrie's fate remains unconfirmed. No body has been recovered, and law enforcement has not officially verified whether she is alive or dead.

Now in its fifth month, the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has drawn renewed attention to the vulnerability of elderly Americans living independently. The involvement of a Special Task Force combining FBI agents and Pima County homicide detectives underscores the gravity with which authorities continue to treat the case, and the ransom note that apologised for her death may yet prove to be the most significant communication investigators have received.