Savannah Guthrie shared a fresh public plea in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday, 7 June, as the case of her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, entered its fourth month and FBI Intervenes on Day 127 became the latest marker in a still unresolved investigation.

Guthrie has spent months trying to keep the case in public view as investigators continue testing evidence and chasing leads.

Savannah Guthrie Posts 'Bring Her Home'

On Sunday 7 June, as the case moved into its fourth month, Guthrie turned to Instagram Stories. The Today host, 54, shared a painting depicting Christ's ascension, overlaid with the words: 'Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out.' Beneath it, she added a simple line: 'Bring her home.'

It was not the first time she had used religious imagery as a form of appeal. In March, she posted the same painting with the text, 'I believe, I believe.'

On Mother's Day, she shared a video of family clips featuring Nancy, writing: 'Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie — we miss you with our every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.'

Her message then shifted from private grief to public demand. 'We need help,' she added. 'Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous, and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home.'

FBI Turns To New Tech In Bid To Crack Nancy Guthrie Abduction

The news came after law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital that the FBI has been considering new 'tech tools' to support the Nancy Guthrie investigation. The sources did not specify which technologies are being brought in, and that lack of detail has left plenty of room for speculation.

Morgan Wright, CEO and founder of the National Center for Open and Unsolved Cases, suggested to the outlet that any fresh push will likely centre on three areas. 'The solution to this case is going to be, I think, something technical, something that they come up with — new ways of analysing data,' he said. 'I'm looking at the video, the video forensics, signals analysis, blockchain kind of stuff.'

Investigators have already tried some advanced tactics. A Bluetooth 'sniffer' device was flown over the neighbourhood by helicopter, in the hope it could detect the signal from Nancy's pacemaker.

Although Nancy did not have a cloud subscription for her security cameras and the camera itself was missing when deputies arrived, the FBI worked with Google to recover doorbell images showing a masked man on her doorstep on the night she vanished and several weeks earlier.

Wright argued that the available evidence points towards a single abductor. Only one man appears on the recovered footage, and no one has stepped forward to claim a combined reward of more than $1.2 million (£900,000). 'I don't know that there's anything else to indicate a second person,' he said.

He added that the suspect appeared to struggle with the camera before taking it, likely to conceal the vehicle rather than his already-covered face. 'The blood trail stops at the edge of the driveway,' he said. 'So we know there was a car.'

Investigative genetic genealogy could still play a role, Wright noted, but he described that as established rather than new technology. Mixed DNA recovered from the scene is still being examined in various labs in the hope it can be linked to a suspect.

Ransom Notes And DNA At Heart Of Slow-Moving Nancy Guthrie Probe

It can be recalled that, in the weeks after Nancy disappeared, alleged ransom notes were sent to local media outlets in Tucson. Authorities have said the notes support their belief that she was taken against her will, although so far they have not produced solid information about her location.

Officials have not released the contents of the messages or explained how credible they consider them.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose office is working alongside the FBI and forensic laboratories, gave a limited update on 12 May. 'I think every day they get closer,' he said, adding that there is 'way too much work to be done, that is ongoing, with some of the physical evidence we have.'

The sheriff has repeatedly stressed that investigators are 'working hard to get this resolved.'

Tucson Rallies Around the Family as FBI Says 'It's Never Too Late to Call'

The Guthries have made a point of acknowledging that they are not searching alone. In March, Savannah, her siblings Annie and Camron, and their spouses issued a statement for KVOA News 4 Tucson's special Bring Her Home: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, thanking residents for their support.

'We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbours, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now,' they said. 'We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case.'

Neighbours have organised searches and prayer gatherings, and for a time left flowers outside Nancy's house until the family asked them to stop around the 100-day mark. The makeshift shrine had become a daily reminder of what was missing.

On day 127 since Nancy Guthrie disappeared, Pima County deputies and the FBI have repeated that 'it's never too late to call with information.'

Detectives are still urging anyone who may know anything to contact the FBI on 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff's Department on 520-351-4900. Anonymous tip-offs can also be made to Tucson's Crime Stoppers affiliate, 88-Crime, on 1-520-882-7463.

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Nancy was reported missing on 1 February 2026 after relatives could not reach her at her house in an upmarket Tucson neighbourhood. Authorities later recovered images, via her Nest doorbell system, of an armed, masked man on her doorstep on the night she disappeared and on earlier occasions.

Blood was found at the scene and, according to a former FBI profiler quoted by Fox News Digital, a trail of blood appeared to stop at the edge of the driveway, leading investigators to suspect she was taken to a waiting vehicle.