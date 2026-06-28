Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is drawing fresh attention after retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Men's Journal she is '99 per cent sure' the case will be solved, with movement likely by about August 1. Coffindaffer, speaking in an interview posted on Saturday, June 27, said the long‑running investigation near Tucson, Arizona, is still advancing rather than fading into the background.

The news came after months of strange and troubling developments in a case that has already produced DNA evidence, a masked suspect seen on doorbell camera footage and a ransom note that reportedly said she was dead. Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home near Tucson on February 1, and investigators have spent the months since trying to sort fact from noise.

Why Coffindaffer Thinks The Nancy Guthrie Case Will Be Solved

Coffindaffer's headline claim is striking because she is not leaving much room for doubt. 'In terms of future predictions, I essentially 100 per cent believe this will be solved,' she told Men's Journal. 'I'm not 90 per cent sure. I'm 99 per cent sure it will be solved.' That is an unusually firm statement in any missing person case, especially one that has already dragged on for months without a public arrest or a named suspect.

She also stuck to a date she has repeatedly mentioned before, saying she still expects 'movement' by around August 1, though she allowed that developments could come before or after that point. Her confidence is based less on instinct than on what she describes as the volume of evidence still being worked through. In her view, the case is not cold. It is, as she put it, 'red hot'.

That distinction matters for families and investigators. A cold case is one that gets filed away and quietly left to gather dust. Coffindaffer says this is the opposite, with investigators still 'drinking from a fire hose', her way of saying there is too much information, not too little. That is a very different kind of problem, and a more promising one.

What The Investigation Has Found So Far

The case has not been short on clues. Investigators have said they recovered DNA from the scene, and police images showed a masked suspect outside Guthrie's home in Tucson. A ransom note later reported by law enforcement sources reportedly said she had died, a detail that can turn a missing persons case into something far more serious.

Coffindaffer explained that DNA analysis alone can take months, especially when samples are partial or mixed and must be compared with other traces collected from the property and nearby. She also said tracking possible vehicle movements from the area requires analysts to work through camera footage frame by frame, then move outward through different choke points until a timeline starts to emerge. That sort of work is slow and exacting, the opposite of the quick answers people hope for.

There is also the problem of noise. Anonymous notes and online claims have circulated alongside the real investigation, and not all of them are trustworthy. Some have been described as extortion attempts or hoaxes, the kind of distraction that can send the public off on side paths while the actual detectives keep digging.

Why August Matters In The Guthrie Case

August 1 is not a deadline set by police, at least not publicly. It is Coffindaffer's estimate, and she is clear that it reflects the pace at which labs and analysts move rather than some fixed date on the calendar. Still, once a former FBI agent goes that specific, people notice.

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The broader picture is stark. Guthrie vanished from her Tucson‑area home in the middle of the night on February 1, and authorities have said they believe she was abducted. The case has generated significant public attention because it involves a missing 84‑year‑old woman, a possible kidnapping, and one of the country's most familiar television personalities waiting for answers that may still be weeks away.

Coffindaffer's point is that the evidence trail is still active. DNA is still being processed, surveillance still needs reviewing and digital leads still need sorting from material that will not stand up. Nothing about that guarantees resolution, but it does make a solve feel plausible rather than remote.

For Guthrie's family, and for investigators, the wait remains the hardest part. The case is not over, Coffindaffer insists, and the people working it are still pulling at threads that may yet lead somewhere real. The next movement, she says, could come before August or after it. Either way, she does not sound like someone preparing to give up.