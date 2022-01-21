Just how important is a name to a new business? With reports showing that 20% of small U.S businesses fail within the first year, new entrepreneurs are dedicated to ensuring their business thrives in the market. While there are many factors contributing to the overall success, there is one that is usually overlooked and that is the name of your business. Countless research has and is still going into brand names and the effectiveness that a good name has on the business and its customers.

In an age of hypercompetition, a good business name will make a new entity stand out. It can highlight what you stand for, giving consumers a good idea of who you are. There is much to consider with a name, as it needs to be creative, clear, understandable, and original. Creating a name that encapsulates all of these elements can be daunting for busy entrepreneurs, which is why business name generators are so useful.

The nature of names is so important and it requires a thoughtful procedure and set of systems. Luckily, many have seen this as an opportunity in the market which is why there are many free and top-quality online business name generators that will help you craft the perfect name and set you on the right path from day one.

The Name Is The Game

When customers view your business, the name will be the first thing they encounter. A first impression is key, and your name is the initial way a customer will be introduced to your business. If it is creative, catchy, and showcases a purpose, customers will already be sold. Your name holds the values and beliefs of the company, and it is your way of putting a unique stamp on the industry that is filled to the brim with similarities.

Many businesses struggle in this area, where names are either extremely creative and unique but have nothing to do with the actual products or services of the business, or the name is too plain, not showing any character and making the business seem less experienced and unprofessional.

The Solution To The Naming Problem

Free business name generators are the perfect solution for entrepreneurs who are stressing about this first step of a long journey in the business world.

These online generators check domains and compare them to already existing names to come up with something perfect for your business. From TRUiC to Shopify and Wix, there are countless name generators to pick from which can help you with this daunting task.

Here is a list of the top 10 business name generators:

TRUiC Free Online Business Name Generator

The TRUiC Free Business Name Generator is currently a top choice for specific reasons. It is the only AI-powered tool in the market. This name generator includes an intelligent AI system making it the market leader in business name generators. The TRUiC AI considers the input provided by users, such as the specific industry, which state your business is in, and certain keywords related to your business. The names presented will be easy to pronounce, catchy and suitable.

This TRUiC tool leads the charge and has everything you could want or need. It can set you on the right successful path.

2. Wix

The Wix Business name generator is fast and convenient, providing you with instant results. A list of industries is available for you to pick from, and this helps the program narrow down potential names that are suitable for your business. A few simple clicks are all it takes to be presented with a good list of available names.

Once the names are generated, you can register a domain name and you can create a website, giving your online business an instant start once the name is in the bag.

3. Shopify Business Name Generator

Priding themselves in their ability to create a unique name whilst checking the domain and allowing you to set up in the market instantly, Shopify values fast pace and efficiency. This name generator emphasizes memorability, branding, and clarity, giving entrepreneurs a whole list of choices.

After you have managed to select your name from a creative list, Shopify offers you a free 14-day trial so that you can experience more of what they have to offer.

4. BusinessNameGenerator.com

Picking names that are right for business presents you with an entire list of ideas and possibilities, the Business name Generator aims to streamline the overall process with keyword inputs. Once the names have been generated, you can adjust the length or tone to hone in on the perfect name you want.

No industry or niche is left behind in the eyes of the Business Name Generator, as you can view a list of the trending niches to create the best possible name for you.

5. Wordlab Business Name Generator

Product, company, or domain names, Wordlab does it all. This tool has over seven million names to choose from, ensuring originality and giving you peace of mind that you will not miss out on the perfect name for you. After you input one keyword related to your business, you can keep checking the names they come up with.

You can spend a good amount of time just clicking through potential names as you assess the quality, as Wordlab specializes in name generation.

6. Anadea

Anadea is rooted in creativity, giving you the opportunity to use their tool for free so that you can get many name suggestions on the fly. The name of your business, alongside the name of your website and online products, is just as important, which is why Anadea also has a website name generator and an app name generator.

Anadea can guarantee a name that will be fresh and easy to search online. Once consumers see it once, they'll never forget it

7. NameStation

A perfect name is promised by NameSation, a website dedicated to improving overall results and expanding their abilities so that they can cater to more industries and niches. There is a large emphasis on community with NameStation, as they want engagement from participants and team members so that the best names are created.

Domain name contests are also held, which brings in a variety of brand new and exciting names that can be utilized in the business world.

8. Oberlo

A business's core is what needs to be the driving force of creating a great new name. Oberlo is a name generator that keeps this in mind and lets you put in as many keywords related to your business core so that the search for a name becomes an easy process that has no stress or hassles.

Adjustments can always be made if you are not pleased with the initial names generated, you can always add more keywords to flesh out the process.

9. FreshBooks

Small businesses are at the heart of FreshBooks and their overall drive. Their name generator will produce something witty and unique whilst staying true to what your business is all about.

Once you go through the simple steps of picking an industry and adding keywords, you will be presented with the three best names the generator has, with the option to view more.

10. Fit Small Business

This name generator has a list of questions that you can answer. Each question was developed in order to get close to the perfect name for your business. There is even a personalized touch as it asks the last name of the founder of the business, which will give your name more character.

Afterward, you can also purchase the domain for the name that you are most interested in. The site also comes with some useful information related to what a good business name requires.

Final Takeaway

Avoiding a crucial mistake during the first steps of your business venture is made possible with the various business name generators. These websites can give you comfort as you will know your business name is bound to keep all eyes on you in a competitive field.