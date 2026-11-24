Francesco Schettino, the Costa Concordia captain convicted over a shipwreck that killed 32 people, has been released on probation after more than nine years in prison.

The 66-year-old left Rome's Rebibbia prison on Friday, 20 November 2026. He will serve the remainder of his sentence outside prison under social-services supervision, following a favourable assessment of his rehabilitation by prison staff.

Rome's supervisory court approved the arrangement after considering Schettino's conduct in prison and his participation in rehabilitation programmes, according to Italian newspaper Quotidiano Nazionale.

His release comes nearly 15 years after the cruise ship struck rocks off the Tuscan island of Giglio on 13 January 2012.

Costa Concordia Captain To Remain Under Supervision

Francesca Carnicelli, Schettino's lawyer, confirmed the decision to Quotidiano Nazionale. She said prison officials had given an 'extremely positive' assessment of his participation in the rehabilitation process.

Carnicelli said her client had met the requirements for the alternative measure, describing it as a continuation of the process that began after his conviction.

The decision does not overturn Schettino's conviction or bring his sentence to an immediate end. Under Article 47 of Italy's 1975 prison administration law, eligible offenders can serve the remainder of their sentences in the community under supervision.

The arrangement comes with conditions intended to support social reintegration. If Schettino breaches them, the measure can be revoked and he can be sent back to prison.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that Schettino would take up paid office work in Campania and undertake voluntary activities. He must also observe an overnight curfew, from 10pm to 6am.

His lawyer told ANSA that reductions for good conduct had brought his expected sentence completion date forward to July 2030. The agency later reported that the precise date on which he would start his new job had not been established.

The reported work and curfew are among the conditions attached to his release. The court's decision changes where and how he serves the remainder of his term; it does not erase the conviction or the sentence imposed by the courts.

How the Costa Concordia Disaster Led to His Conviction

More than 4,200 passengers and crew were aboard the Costa Concordia when it struck rocks in the Tyrrhenian Sea. The collision damaged the ship's hull, and the vessel eventually came to rest partially submerged off Giglio.

The disaster prompted a criminal investigation in Grosseto into the collision and the handling of the emergency, including delays in evacuating passengers. Thirty-two people died.

The wreck remained off the island for more than two years. In July 2014, it was towed to Genoa to be dismantled, ending the salvage operation at Giglio.

In February 2015, a court in Grosseto found Schettino guilty of offences including manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning ship. His sentence totalled 16 years and one month.

The Florence Court of Appeal upheld the custodial sentence on 31 May 2016 and extended a five-year professional ban to cover all maritime professions.

The court also increased provisional compensation for survivors who had joined the criminal proceedings as civil claimants. Awards were reported at between €40,000 and €65,000 per person.

Italy's Court of Cassation upheld the conviction on 12 May 2017, and Schettino began serving his sentence that month. The latest ruling changes how he serves the remainder of that sentence, not the criminal findings against him.