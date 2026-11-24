Donald Trump said he had sold 250 Boeing aircraft to China and predicted the country could buy another 250, as he described himself as the 'king of selling Boeings'.

The US president made the remarks during a telephone interview with CNBC on Monday, 23 November, crediting his overseas engagements with helping the aircraft manufacturer secure major purchases.

Trump also claimed Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg had given him a 'Salesman of the Century' award. The comments linked the company's commercial prospects with the president's claims that his diplomacy has helped American businesses win overseas sales.

Trump Claims Another China Order Could Be Coming

'Every time I go out, they always buy 20 Boeings or 200 Boeings in the case of Saudi Arabia,' Trump told CNBC. He added: 'By the way, I sold 250 Boeings to China. And I think they're going to do another 250.'

Trump:



Boeing gave me the Salesman of the Century Award. Did you know that?



Every time I go out, they always buy 20 Boeings or 200 Boeings in the case of Saudi Arabia. Others, they buy.



By the way, I sold 250 Boeings to China. And I think they're going to do another 250.



So… pic.twitter.com/DdeP8A2SwG — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 24, 2026

China announced an initial commitment involving 200 Boeing aircraft in May. Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg later described it as an initial tranche, rather than a firm order, with individual purchases still subject to further arrangements with Chinese airlines.

The announcement followed Trump's visit to Beijing for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Business and technology leaders, including Ortberg, accompanied the president.

Trump said at the time that China's potential Boeing purchases could eventually reach 750 aircraft. That figure was not confirmed as a finalised order. His latest prediction of a further 250 aircraft was not accompanied by details of the terms or status of any additional purchase.

Could Boeing Benefit From Trump's Sales Push?

Trump also cited Boeing agreements involving Türkiye and Bangladesh. They included 100 firm purchases of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft by Turkish Airlines, with options for a further 50, and an order for 11 aircraft by Bangladesh's national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

In a Truth Social post on 24 September, Trump said the two countries had announced purchases totalling 111 Boeing aircraft, with options for another 50. He credited Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce with supporting the announcements, but did not specify the department's role in securing the agreements.

The figures distinguish between firm purchases and options, which allow airlines to buy additional aircraft but do not confirm that they will do so.

Trump Takes Credit for Boeing's Global Sales

Trump's comments put his own role at the centre of a discussion about aircraft sales. His claim that he had 'sold' the China aircraft, and his forecast of another 250, are not the same as confirmation from Boeing or Chinese airlines of a completed order.

Any additional Chinese purchase would be significant for Boeing as it seeks to strengthen its position in one of the world's largest aviation markets. The company's prospects will depend not only on announcements, but also on the terms agreed by buyers and the progress of any purchases through to delivery.

Aircraft agreements can involve lengthy negotiations, delivery schedules and purchase options. As a result, commitments and options should not be treated as equivalent to confirmed orders or completed sales.

The interview remarks point to the scale Trump says a future deal could reach, but the status of any further Chinese order remains unclear from the details provided.