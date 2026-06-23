A fatal shooting in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood has left a police officer, a civilian and the suspected gunman dead, prompting an investigation into possible online extremism.

The incident unfolded on Monday near De Courtrai and Trans Island avenues, where residents were briefly ordered to shelter in place as gunfire erupted in a residential area.

Authorities have identified the slain officer as Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34, and confirmed the civilian victim as Michael Mizrahi.

Investigators are now examining whether the suspect's alleged links to incel ideology played a role in the attack.

Police Officer, Civilian and Suspect Killed

The Montreal police confirmed that Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, who joined the force in 2021, died during the exchange of gunfire. The civilian victim, Michael Mizrahi, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was later 'neutralised' by police following the confrontation.

One additional officer was seriously injured but remains in a stable condition, while another civilian sustained minor injuries.

Police said the situation developed rapidly after a witness reported seeing a weapon through a window, prompting officers to attend the scene.

Emergency Response in Côte-des-Neiges

Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher said officers responded to reports of an armed individual in Côte-des-Neiges, prompting a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents.

Video verified by CBC News captured at least 29 gunshots during a 58-second exchange, highlighting the intensity of the confrontation.

Police later secured the area after several hours of operations and urged residents to avoid the neighbourhood while tactical units contained the threat.

Possible Incel Ideology and Online Extremism

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Investigators are examining whether the suspect was influenced by the misogynistic incel (involuntary celibate) subculture after reports emerged that a violent manifesto targeting women had been circulated prior to the attack.

Police have not formally confirmed the contents of the document but said digital evidence is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials stressed that it is too early to determine a motive and warned against speculation while multiple agencies continue analysing online activity connected to the suspect.

Police Watchdog Probes Use of Force

Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), has launched an investigation into the use of force during the incident, as required when deaths occur during police interventions.

Ten investigators have been assigned to the case, alongside a parallel criminal investigation led by the Sûreté du Québec.

The review will examine the sequence of events, including police conduct and the exchange of gunfire that resulted in multiple fatalities.

Wider Concerns Over Violence Against Police in Canada

The incident comes amid a series of recent violent episodes involving Canadian law enforcement officers, raising concerns about the growing risks faced by police while on duty. Authorities across several provinces have reported multiple fatal and non-fatal shootings involving officers in recent weeks.

Experts have pointed to a combination of factors, including increased access to firearms, online radicalisation and evolving patterns of lone-actor violence.

Officials say there is growing pressure to strengthen preventative measures while supporting frontline officers responding to increasingly unpredictable and high-risk situations.

The incident has also intensified debate around officer safety protocols and the role digital radicalisation may play in lone-actor attacks.