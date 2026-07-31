Colin Gray Sentenced: Victims' Families Speak Out After Father's 15-Year Prison Term
Colin Gray faces 15-Year sentence for providing rifle to son responsible for school shooting
Colin Gray, the father of the teenager responsible for the 2024 Appalachee High School shooting, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. His son, Colt Gray, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole just two days before.
Colin was sentenced on 29 counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, second-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct, after providing his son with a rifle and ignoring warning signs that led to the deadly school shooting.
Parents of the victims emotionally testified in court and called for Colin to receive the maximum sentence, to which the 55-year-old father showed little emotion.
Loved Ones Describe the Lasting Impact of the Shooting
The victims of the 2024 Apalachee shooting included 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, and teachers Richard 'Ricky' Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53.
Parents and loved ones of these victims addressed the Barrow County Superior Court in Winder, Georgia, one by one and described how the tragedy impacted their lives.
Aspinwall's wife condemned the father for being an irresponsible gun owner. 'What if another student shot me at school? My kids would have no parents because we were both teachers that aspired to help students learn, not be on the front line,' the fellow teacher added.
Maria Schermerhorn, mother of Mason, stated, 'There is a world of difference between struggling to parent and refusing to parent.'
'Parenting is hard. Parenting alone is even harder. I know that because I lived it,' she said in response to the defence stating Colin was a newly single father.
'Even as a young single mother, I understood something that Mr. Gray apparently did not...I could not control every choice my children would eventually make, but I was responsible for controlling what I put into their hands,' the grieving mother added.
Telling Signs Ignored by Colin
The prosecution also rejected the defence's explanation regarding Colin as a single parent because he had received multiple warnings over an extended period.
Colin was reportedly obsessed with violence, even having a shrine in his room dedicated to the teenager convicted of killing 17 people in Parkland in 2018.
In 2023, the FBI's National Threat Operations Centre traced Discord messages threatening a school shooting to Colt Gray's account, after which local investigators interviewed both him and his father.
However, Colin still gifted Colt an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle for Christmas that year, the same firearm that would eventually be used for the Apalachee shooting.
The defence argued that he believed bonding with Colt through hunting and target shooting would help his troubled son.
'This was the risk he was ignoring — that there would be a mass shooting of children at a school — and he gave his son the exact tool he would need to accomplish this,' Prosecutor Smith stated.
A Case That Shines Light on Parental Accountability
The case became a landmark because it tested the extent to which a parent can be held criminally responsible for enabling a child who later commits a mass shooting.
As families of the victims accept the sentence handed to Colin Grey, their statements served as a reminder to parents to recognise the potentially life-altering consequences of failing to act.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- Recommended For You