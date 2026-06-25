A pastor known for campaigning to remove LGBTQ+ books from schools has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for unlawful sexual conduct involving a 14-year-old girl. The conviction marks a dramatic fall for a religious leader whose public crusades once made him a prominent figure in his community.

Silas H. Shelton, an anti-LGBTQ+ MAGA pastor from Wilmington, Ohio, was jailed for 15 years on Monday after being convicted of unlawful sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl. The judge handed down the maximum possible penalty, stating that the religious leader, who had famously claimed that Pride flags and queer-themed books endanger children, showed 'no remorse' during his trial.

Though initially facing 12 charges, including rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, Shelton ultimately entered a guilty plea to three third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. The agreement resulted in a total prison sentence of 15 years. Upon his release, the pastor must register as a Tier II sex offender twice a year for the next 25 years.

Judge Cites 'No Remorse' in Maximum Sentence

Delivering the maximum penalty, Judge Andrew McCoy told the court that he sentenced Shelton so severely because he had shown 'absolutely no accountability for [his] actions' and 'no remorse'.

McCoy noted that the pastor had chosen to shift the blame, telling Shelton: 'You choose rather to blame the victim and claim that you, incredulously ... were the victim of abuse at her home, a 14-year-old child.'

⚖️OHIO vs Silas Shelton⚖️ Sentenced to 15 years. In April 2026, he accepted a plea agreement in which the state dropped the rape charges and he pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of menacing by stalking.

Judge McCoy… pic.twitter.com/SmuVx6t3FS — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) June 23, 2026

Dating back to 2019, the offences involved a 14-year-old girl who attended Shelton's services at Blanchester Community Church. The conduct reportedly continued for years, ending only a few months before police took him into custody on 16 October last year.

Victim Said She Felt Groomed and Trapped

The victim lived in Wilmington with her parents during the summer of 2019, when Shelton asked her to begin working at his construction company.

Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Sievers explained that the pastor arranged his schedule around her family's absence, stating: 'He would pick her up most weekdays and return her home on days that typically no one was present.'

According to the indictment, Shelton engaged in sexual conduct with the minor on the way back from a job site, in addition to incidents at Cowan Lake and the Holiday Inn at the Roberts Center.

Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Shidaker told the court: '[Shelton] pulled off on a wooded back road with her and climbed on top of her. The factual basis stated that he took her virginity,' adding: 'In this courtroom, he admitted those facts were true.'

An investigative report by the detective assigned to the case described a complex relationship, noting that 'the young woman felt groomed, trapped, and manipulated due to Shelton's position as a religious authority.'

Speaking directly to Judge McCoy during the sentencing hearing, the victim said that no amount of prison time could ever restore what the pastor had taken from her.

Pastor's Campaign Against LGBTQ+ Books

In 2023, Shelton attended a Little Miami Local School District board meeting to condemn the presence of queer-themed literature in schools. The pastor expressed particular outrage that his 12-year-old daughter had encountered Alice Oseman's graphic novel series Heartstopper at a school event.

During the meeting, Shelton argued against allowing students access to such material, stating: 'I don't think kids should ever question their sexuality. I don't think kids should ever explore their sexuality. I don't think any of that stuff ever ought to be in our school.'

He went on to describe his daughter's reaction, adding: 'But [my daughter] come home asking me why certain books were in that book fair, which were pertaining to books of gay. One of them was Heartstopper, which is where a gay boy pressures a straight kid into kissing him.'

Expressing his frustration to board members, he concluded: 'I don't understand why we have this kind of stuff in our libraries, in our book fairs.'

Pride Flags and 'Health Risk' Claims

The pastor went on to discuss what he termed the 'health risk of being gay', asserting that psychological well-being was the primary concern.

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He questioned why the topic was off-limits, stating: 'We worry about drugs, we worry about alcohol... but we're not allowed to talk about the health risks of kids being gay.'

He also criticised the presence of Pride flags in schools, describing them as 'a disgusting display' that created friction among students.

The pastor's public outcry prompted the school district to temporarily halt all book sales and establish a dedicated review panel to vet the literature on offer. As a result, daytime book fairs were eliminated and rescheduled exclusively for evening parent-teacher sessions to ensure children were accompanied by their parents or guardians while browsing.

Conviction Draws Reaction From Commentators

Reacting to news of the conviction, independent journalist and secular commentator Hemant Mehta addressed the case on his platform, The Friendly Atheist.

He remarked: 'Shelton's arrest shouldn't surprise anyone,' continuing: 'For decades, men like him have stood at pulpits railing against love, hiding behind the Bible to mask their own bigotry. The louder they scream about protecting children from homosexuality, the more certain you can be that their own hands are unclean.'