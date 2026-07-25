The case centres on Samuel Davis, 28, whose conviction for violating Charles Garmon's civil rights stemmed from a July 2023 incident in which prosecutors say he beat the suspect and abandoned him in a field instead of taking him to jail.

The case has been building since Davis was found guilty in March after a federal trial that examined what happened after a shoplifting arrest outside a Walgreens in Northwoods. Prosecutors argued that what followed was not an arrest procedure but a deliberate detour that ended in serious injury.

'Jesus Was Prosecuted' Claim Dominates Courtroom Moment

Before sentencing, Davis maintained his innocence and drew a striking comparison. 'Jesus was prosecuted and accused of things he did not do,' he said. The remark came shortly before sentencing, after Davis maintained his innocence despite the jury's guilty verdict.

US District Judge Stephen Clark did not engage with the comparison beyond acknowledging it. 'The jury has spoken,' he said, underscoring that the verdict had already settled the question of guilt.

Judge Stephen Clark responded by noting that the jury had already reached its verdict. References to religious figures occasionally arise during sentencing hearings but do not affect the legal findings of the court.

Clark went further, criticising the wider policing environment in Northwoods. He said the department had 'created an atmosphere where this could occur,' calling the situation a public embarrassment. He also noted the timing, describing it as 'ironic this occurred on Independence Day.'

Details of the Beating and Civil Rights Conviction

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Davis drove Garmon, who had been detained on suspicion of shoplifting, away from the Walgreens on 4 July 2023 to a field in Kinloch, several jurisdictions away.

Prosecutors said Davis switched off his body camera before pepper-spraying Garmon, beating him with a baton and breaking his jaw.

Garmon, who was handcuffed, testified that he heard his jaw break during the assault, as reported by KSDK. He said he was left injured and bleeding in the field until a passerby noticed the patrol car, intervened and called for help. That witness account became a crucial piece of the prosecution's case.

Davis disputed key elements. He described the transport as a 'courtesy ride' and denied intentionally turning off his body camera.

His defence suggested a power outage at the police station may have caused the camera failure. The jury ultimately rejected that explanation.

Another former officer, Michael Hill, 54, had also been charged in connection with the incident but was acquitted of all federal counts, highlighting how the case hinged on individual actions rather than a shared plan.

Clark said he had carefully reviewed the evidence before issuing the sentence. Davis received 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, below the federal guideline range of 12.5 to 15.5 years.

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After the hearing, Davis and his lawyer continued to insist on his innocence. Defence attorney Neil Bruntrager said they respected the jury's decision but stood by their position.

Bruntrager argued that officers often work in difficult conditions and maintained that Davis had not committed the offences.

Parallel to the criminal case, a 2023 civil lawsuit filed on Garmon's behalf remains pending. The suit seeks damages from Davis, Hill and the city of Northwoods, alleging permanent injuries and calling for punitive damages.

Proceedings were paused while the criminal trial unfolded and are expected to resume.

The sentencing also prompted discussion on social media, where users debated Davis's courtroom remarks and the handling of the body camera evidence.

A thread on Reddit discussing the case drew attention to the body camera issue, with commenters arguing over whether technical failures can ever be taken at face value in incidents like this.

The jury concluded that Davis violated Garmon's civil rights by assaulting him after taking him away from the arrest scene. Davis continues to deny wrongdoing and is expected to appeal. The related civil lawsuit remains pending.