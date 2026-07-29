A new BBC documentary has brought forward allegations from several women who accuse actor and musician Jared Leto of inappropriate sexual conduct dating back more than two decades.

The programme, Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, features interviews with 10 women who describe encounters they say they had with Leto between 2002 and 2016, when he was in his 30s and 40s.

According to the documentary, nine of the women are speaking publicly for the first time.

The BBC reports that four women allege conduct which, if proven, could constitute criminal offences under the relevant laws in the jurisdictions where the alleged incidents took place.

Leto has not been charged with any offence in connection with the allegations described in the documentary.

Motel, Hotel and Backstage Allegations

One woman alleges she was 17 years old when Leto sexually assaulted her at a motel in Las Vegas.

A second alleges that, at the age of 19, Leto made threatening sexual remarks while the pair were alone in a London hotel room following a concert.

Another woman alleges she had a sexual relationship with Leto when she was 17 in California, where the age of consent is 18.

A fourth woman alleges Leto engaged in repeated sexually explicit telephone conversations with her when she was 16 years old.

The allegations are made by the women interviewed in the documentary.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the claims.

According to the BBC, the documentary includes supporting material relating to some of the allegations.

In one case, the broadcaster said it reviewed a non-disclosure agreement that one woman alleged she was asked to sign, together with messages connected to that account.

The documentary also features interviews with former members of Thirty Seconds to Mars' touring and production staff.

Two former crew members told the BBC they felt uncomfortable with what they described as Leto's interactions with younger women during that period.

One former staff member said crew were asked to contact modelling agencies to invite women to concerts, while another recalled seeing young women regularly visit a property where the band was recording.

Those accounts represent the views of the individuals interviewed in the documentary.

Read more Diddy Shock: The Troubling Details Behind The New 'Extreme' Assault Lawsuit Against Sean Combs Diddy Shock: The Troubling Details Behind The New 'Extreme' Assault Lawsuit Against Sean Combs

Leto's Response

At the time of publication, Leto had not publicly responded to the specific allegations featured in the documentary.

He has not been charged in relation to the claims described by the BBC.

Last year, Leto denied separate allegations of sexual impropriety reported elsewhere.

As with all allegations of criminal wrongdoing, they remain unproven unless established through legal proceedings.

Career Continues Amid Documentary Release

Leto, now 54, is an Academy Award-winning actor whose credits include Dallas Buyers Club, for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2014.

He also fronts the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, which is scheduled to tour the UK and Europe next year.

The release of the BBC documentary has generated renewed attention online, with discussion focusing on both the allegations themselves and the broadcaster's investigation.

Whether any further legal action follows remains unclear.

At present, the allegations remain claims made by the women interviewed in the documentary. No criminal court has ruled on them, and no findings of liability or guilt have been made against Leto in relation to the matters described.