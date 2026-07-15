A two-year-old boy was fatally shot moments after arriving at a Florida holiday rental when, according to authorities, his four-year-old cousin found an unsecured handgun inside the family vehicle.

Investigators say the child, later identified as Brayden Tennyson, was hit when the older boy discharged the loaded weapon, prompting renewed scrutiny of firearm storage and adult responsibility around young children.

The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon in Kissimmee, near Orlando, where the family from Georgia had travelled for a holiday.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, adults had not yet entered the Airbnb property when the older child climbed into the vehicle, discovered the loaded pistol and discharged it. The toddler was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children but could not be saved. Investigators are now considering whether criminal charges should follow.

The case has drawn national attention because it highlights a recurring problem in the United States: children gaining access to unsecured firearms.

While grieving relatives are coping with an irreversible loss, law enforcement officials have used the incident to renew calls for responsible gun storage, arguing that simple safety measures could have prevented the shooting.

Family Holiday Ends In Fatal Shooting Outside Florida Airbnb

Investigators said the family had travelled from Louisville, Georgia, to spend a holiday in Central Florida when the shooting unfolded shortly before 4pm.

Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon said the adults had stopped outside the rental property and were preparing to enter the accommodation. During those moments, the four-year-old entered the vehicle where the two-year-old remained seated.

Authorities said the older child located an unsecured, unholstered handgun that had been left inside the car. The firearm was reportedly lying in the open, making it easy for a child to reach.

'Once you pull that trigger, that projectile is going somewhere, and this one hit a two-year-old and killed it,' Sheriff Blackmon said during a press conference.

Emergency crews responded and attempted life-saving treatment before the toddler was transported to hospital. Despite those efforts, Brayden later died from his injuries. Another family member was also taken to hospital after suffering chest pains brought on by the emotional shock of the incident.

Investigators Weigh Possible Charges Over Unsecured Gun

Authorities later confirmed that the handgun belonged to the toddler's mother.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office homicide unit continues to investigate exactly how the firearm was left inside the vehicle and whether any Florida laws relating to firearm storage were violated. Detectives are also expected to interview the four-year-old as part of the investigation, using child-sensitive procedures.

Sheriff Blackmon said investigators are working closely with state prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

At this stage, no one has been arrested, but officials have said that the investigation remains active.

Sheriff Uses Briefing To Push Gun Safety Message

During his media briefing, Sheriff Blackmon shifted attention from the criminal investigation to what he described as a preventable public safety failure.

Holding up a free gun lock distributed by his department, he urged firearm owners to secure their weapons whenever children may be present.

'This is so simple to put on, and it would stop that problem from happening,' he said, adding that even saving one child's life would justify the effort.

His message echoed long-standing recommendations from child safety organisations, which advise keeping firearms unloaded, locked away and stored separately from ammunition whenever they are not under an adult's direct control.

Case Sparks Renewed Focus On Child Firearm Deaths

The case has attracted attention because it reflects a broader pattern of accidental shootings involving young children.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearm injuries remain the leading cause of death among children and teenagers under 18 in the United States. Child safety advocates argue that many of these incidents could be prevented through safe firearm storage and stronger awareness among gun owners.

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The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has itself responded to several incidents involving unsecured firearms in recent months. Earlier this year, a three-year-old accidentally shot himself after gaining access to a weapon, prompting deputies to expand efforts to distribute free gun locks throughout the community.

The latest shooting has also renewed debate over whether existing safe-storage laws are sufficient or whether stronger enforcement is needed when children gain access to firearms left unattended.

For Brayden Tennyson's family, however, those policy discussions come too late. What was meant to be the beginning of a holiday has instead become a reminder that a few unguarded moments and one unsecured firearm can change multiple lives.