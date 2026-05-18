Nancy Guthrie has now been missing for almost four months, and the mystery surrounding her disappearance only seems to deepen. Shortly after she was abducted from her home, authorities revealed that a blood sample had been found inside her property, but so far the owner of that blood has not been identified.

In a recent twist, Sheriff Chris Nanos, who has been involved with Nancy's case, gave an update about the ongoing DNA analysis. He said that information on who owns the blood evidence will be revealed soon.

Sheriff Remains Hopeful Suspect in Nancy Guthrie's Case Would Soon be Identified

During a recent interview with People, Nanos stressed that the Forensics Department, particularly those working on the DNA analysis, are getting closer to identifying who owns the evidence they found in Nancy's home. 'I know we have DNA that is unknown, who the contributor or depositor is, but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was,' he said.

Nanos also debunked claims that Nancy's missing persons case is now being considered a 'cold case'. He said that the only time it would be considered as such is if the labs tell them that they could not ID the blood evidence.

'When the labs tell us, 'Hey, there's nothing else we can do,' well, then maybe we've got a problem... we've got a cold case... but right now, the labs aren't telling us that,' he said.

Sheriff Pushes Back On Kash Patel's Claims And Public Criticism

Nanos, who has since stopped talking to the Guthrie family, stressed that the case has now been turned over to the FBI. His statement came on the heels of FBI Director Kash Patel alleging that they have been kept out of the investigation. Nanos said that this has never been the case because they have worked closely with the FBI since day one.

The sheriff also cried foul over the criticisms he has been receiving over the way Nancy's case was handled. He clarified that it is his team who have been working on the case and that criticising them is not helping.

'There are several people dedicated to this team, and they are the talent. Criticizing those who are actually out there touching it, smelling it, handling it, doing the work – that's just absolutely shameful. Those young men and women are working hard every day,' he said.

'The Public is Frustrated'

Despite no longer being involved directly in Nancy's case, Nanos said that he continues to sympathise with the Guthrie family. He also said that he understands the family's frustration because failing to locate Nancy over the past 100 dayscouldn't have been easy to accept.

'The public is frustrated. Even the Guthrie family. Every passing second must feel like 100 days because they don't know. What matters is moving forward carefully so we don't make mistakes or falsely accuse somebody or make a bad arrest,' he said.

Read more Sheriff Cuts Ties with Guthrie Family Amid Ongoing Abduction Investigation Sheriff Cuts Ties with Guthrie Family Amid Ongoing Abduction Investigation

What Happened To Nancy Guthrie?

Nancy, 84, went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31. A day later, her three children reported her missing. Since her disappearance, Nancy's children, specifically Savannah Guthrie, have been begging the public for help in locating their mum. Their attempts have not been successful despite the Guthrie family offering a massive reward to help them find their mum.

Since Nancy's disappearance, countless clues have been released, creating a possible timeline of what happened to the matriarch. Despite this, her body still has not been found, and no suspect has been named in her case.