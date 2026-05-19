Three men, including a security guard praised for helping protect children during the attack, were killed after two teenage gunmen opened fire outside the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, prompting a federal hate crime and counter-terrorism investigation.

San Diego police said the shooting took place shortly before midday on 18 May at the mosque complex in the Clairemont area. Authorities later found the two suspects, aged 17 and 18, dead inside a nearby vehicle from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Officials said no officers fired their weapons during the incident.

The attack targeted the largest mosque in San Diego County while children were attending lessons at the centre's Bright Horizon Academy day school. Police confirmed that all students were safely evacuated and that no children were physically injured during the shooting.

Security Guard Praised After Confronting Gunmen

Among those killed was Amin Abdullah, a longtime security guard at the Islamic Center who community leaders and police said helped prevent further casualties. According to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl, Abdullah confronted the gunmen as they opened fire near the mosque entrance, giving staff time to begin emergency lockdown and evacuation procedures for children attending the school.

Two other adult male victims affiliated with the mosque were also killed during the attack. Authorities have not yet publicly released all of the victims' identities pending notification of relatives.

Imam and Islamic Center director Taha Hassane described the shooting as an unprecedented tragedy for the local Muslim community, saying places of worship should remain spaces of peace and safety.

Police Investigate Possible Hate Crime Motive

Read more Islamic Center of San Diego Shooting Update: What We Know About the 2 Shooters Involved in 'Hate Crime' Islamic Center of San Diego Shooting Update: What We Know About the 2 Shooters Involved in 'Hate Crime'

The FBI and San Diego Police Department are jointly investigating the shooting as a suspected hate crime. Officials said investigators recovered writings containing anti-Islamic rhetoric alongside firearms connected to the suspects.

Police identified the suspects as local teenagers Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18. Chief Wahl said the mother of one of the teenagers contacted police roughly two hours before the shooting to report that her son had left home with several firearms and a vehicle while reportedly expressing suicidal thoughts.

At 11:43 a.m., we received the first 911 call reporting an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the 7000 block of Eckstrom Ave. The first officers arrived in less than 4 minutes.



Five people are deceased, including two male suspects, ages 17 and 19. Three victims… — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 18, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The Islamic Center of San Diego have been identified as Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vasquez, 18, per NBC



Prior to the shooting, one of the mothers alerted police her son was sulcldaI, and said he stole her guns and vehicle.



Law enforcement did not get there in time,… pic.twitter.com/yL62rZfVPw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2026

According to police, the teenagers were believed to be dressed in camouflage clothing, prompting officers to increase patrols near local schools and public areas before emergency calls about the mosque shooting were received.

Authorities said there had been no specific warning about an attack on the Islamic Center before the shooting occurred.

Heavy Police Response After Mosque Attack

Police said between 50 and 100 officers responded within minutes after reports of an active shooter at the mosque complex. Television footage showed heavily armed officers securing rooftops and surrounding streets while bomb squad teams cleared the area.

SDPD is on scene at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the 7000 block of Eckstrom Ave for a reported active shooter.



Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #SDPDPIO — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 18, 2026

Investigators are also examining whether a nearby shooting involving a landscaper shortly before the mosque attack was connected. The worker survived after a bullet reportedly struck his protective helmet.

The shooting came days before Eid al-Adha and the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a period when many Muslim communities were already preparing for major religious gatherings.

Investigations Continue

Hate has no place in California.



To the San Diego Muslim community: we stand with you. pic.twitter.com/Rh27BGzfpL — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) May 18, 2026

Federal and local officials, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, condemned the attack and pledged continued security support for religious institutions. Police departments in several US cities also announced increased patrols around mosques following the shooting.

While investigators continue examining the suspects' motives and movements before the attack, authorities said the case remains active and warned that many details surrounding the shooting are still being verified.