Newly circulated footage from the deadly shooting at an Islamic centre in San Diego has intensified scrutiny of the attack after videos and images appearing online showed the suspects wearing clothing marked with Nazi symbols. The disturbing material, which spread rapidly across social media, also reportedly captured portions of the livestream before the shooters died at the scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the attack, which officials have already described as ideologically motivated. The incident left three men dead and triggered a large-scale law enforcement response across the San Diego area.

Footage Shows Islamic Center Shooters Wearing Nazi Symbols Before Livestream Ended

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A post shared on X included photos and clips allegedly showing the two shooters dressed in dark clothing displaying Nazi imagery and symbols associated with extremist ideology. The footage, which circulated widely following the attack, reportedly showed portions of the assault before abruptly ending.

According to online accounts accompanying the clips, the livestream concluded after the suspects appeared to shoot themselves at the scene. Officials have not publicly released the full footage, but investigators have acknowledged that the attackers broadcast portions of the incident online. Additional reporting from CNN stated that investigators discovered writings detailing 'religious and racial beliefs' connected to the suspects.

The images and videos prompted widespread reaction online, with viewers identifying symbols linked to white supremacist and neo-Nazi movements. The visual evidence has become central to the investigation into the motives behind the attack.

🚨🇺🇸 Two white supremacist terrorists



Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Velasquez, 18 —carried out a terror attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego on the first day of Dhul Hijjah, one of the holiest periods in the Islamic calendar



They livestreamed the shooting, left behind a… pic.twitter.com/5EBJNscQ7q — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) May 19, 2026

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

The moment where one of the Terrorists commits suicide after shooting up the mosque in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/KFuKGAqVey — Naji Sarsour (@NajiSarsour) May 19, 2026

National Socialist know how to draw swastikas, they don't draw them backwards.



Obvious false flag pic.twitter.com/DvgR39Rb24 — Woodchipper (@nvjohansson777) May 19, 2026

San Diego Islamic Center Shooting Leaves Three Dead and Sparks Major Investigation

The shooting took place on Monday at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where gunfire erupted during operational hours. Authorities confirmed that three men were killed, including a security guard. Law enforcement officials identified the suspects as Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, whose vehicle was found in the middle of a nearby street, both dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Emergency personnel responded heavily to the scene as officers worked to evacuate survivors and secure the surrounding area. According to NBC News, investigators believe the suspects acted together and intentionally targeted the Islamic centre. Officials have continued processing evidence recovered from both the building and the suspects' belongings.

@cbseveningnews At least three people were killed Monday following a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego. Law enforcement said two teenage suspects are dead, and the incident is being investigated as a potential hate crime. #sandiego #california #islamiccenter #crimetok #crime ♬ original sound - CBSEveningNews

Investigators Find Racist and Islamophobic Writings Linked to Suspects

Authorities said the suspects left behind extensive material expressing extremist views, including a document containing racist and Islamophobic ideology, according to investigators. Officials also recovered weapons marked with hate speech, and multiple law enforcement officials told CNN that one of the firearms used in the attack contained extremist language and symbols. A gas canister was also discovered at the scene.

The discovery of ideological writings has strengthened the investigation's focus on hate-motivated violence. Officials are continuing to analyse the suspects' online activity, digital communications and livestream content to determine whether they had contact with extremist groups before the attack.

Tazheen Nizam, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations' San Diego chapter, called on politicians and the community to address anti-Muslim rhetoric. 'Your concerns are appreciated, but not quite fitting,' Nizam said. 'We need action. We need you to shut down the Islamophobic, the anti-Muslim, anti-Arab rhetoric that causes people like this to cause attacks on Islamic centers, schools, and Muslim community members. To our elected officials, we say your empty promises are no longer enough.'