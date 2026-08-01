FBI Director Kash Patel is facing a wave of criticism after appearing on Fox News to discuss the unsolved disappearance of Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie, with many viewers accusing him of shifting blame onto local investigators for investigative delays rather than focusing on the ongoing search.

Patel's interview on Hannity quickly ignited debate online after he suggested the FBI could have extracted more forensic evidence had federal agents become involved earlier in the investigation. His remarks drew praise from some supporters but prompted a much louder backlash from critics, who questioned both his comments and his handling of the case.

Patel's Comments Put Local Investigation Under Spotlight

The controversy stems from Patel's appearance alongside Fox News host Sean Hannity, where the FBI director discussed the six-month investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84, who vanished from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on 31 January 2026.

Her family reported her missing the following day, triggering an extensive investigation led by the Pima County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from state and federal agencies.

Speaking during the interview, Patel said, 'The FBI, the world's premier law enforcement agency, is here to help in every missing person's case. And, just like most missing-persons cases, they are state-led because the state has jurisdiction.'

Patel then argued that investigators lost valuable time because evidence had initially been processed outside the FBI's own forensic network.

'Had we gotten there days earlier, we could have gotten more out of the data,' he said, claiming evidence had been sent to a private laboratory that lacked access to an FBI subscription database.

The comments immediately shifted attention away from the disappearance itself and toward questions about how the investigation has been managed.

Social Media Backlash

Patel's remarks quickly spread across social media platforms, where many users accused him of criticising local investigators rather than helping resolve the case.

One viewer wrote, 'Patel's the biggest phony on national TV running his mouth.'

Another commented, 'Blaming a missing subscription for delayed evidence is not leadership. Why wasn't the investigation moving sooner?'

A third added, 'This man is completely unqualified. Blaming someone else. Finding her should have been the priority instead of doing interviews.'

Not everyone shared that view. Some users defended Patel, arguing that the FBI should have been given greater authority earlier in the investigation.

One supporter posted, 'Gimme a break. Nanos was too old to crack the case.'

The comments reflect public opinion circulating online and do not represent verified facts about the investigation.

Sheriff Chris Nanos Defends Investigation

Patel's interview came shortly after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos publicly updated the investigation, revealing previously undisclosed details intended to reassure the public that significant work remains underway.

Among the developments, Nanos confirmed investigators had received two separate ransom communications.

One demanded approximately $4 million in Bitcoin, while another claimed Guthrie had died shortly after the alleged abduction because of heart-related medical complications. Authorities have not publicly verified either claim.

Nanos defended the pace of the investigation, saying, 'We have gathered a lot of evidence in this case, and I wish you knew it. I wish the community could know all of the evidence, but that's just not how investigations work.'

He stressed that protecting sensitive investigative material remains essential to preserving the integrity of the case.

'Whether it's this case or any case, we have an obligation, we have a duty and a responsibility, to protect that case and its integrity.'

Investigation Continues With DNA Evidence

Despite months of forensic testing, investigators have not identified a suspect.

Authorities have confirmed that hair recovered from the crime scene has been eliminated as a viable investigative lead.

The primary forensic focus now centres on a mixed DNA sample believed to contain genetic material from as many as four individuals. Investigators have said multiple laboratories are analysing the evidence using advanced genetic genealogy techniques in hopes of identifying possible contributors.

Officials have also not determined whether the masked individual captured on residential doorbell camera footage acted alone or whether additional people were involved.

Family Continues Public Appeal

Nancy Guthrie's family continues to urge anyone with information to come forward.

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Earlier this week, Savannah Guthrie, 54, shared an emotional video appeal asking anyone with knowledge of her mother's disappearance to contact investigators.

'It's never too late to do the right thing,' she said.

Authorities continue to offer a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery or to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

As of 31 July, the case remains unsolved. While Patel's comments have generated fresh political debate over the handling of the investigation, law enforcement agencies continue to emphasise that the priority remains locating Nancy Guthrie and identifying those responsible for her disappearance. Neither the FBI nor the Pima County Sheriff's Office has indicated that the investigation has reached a dead end, and forensic analysis remains ongoing.