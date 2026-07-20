Kash Patel used a glossy FBI rebrand video to try to lift Donald Trump's spirits after the president was booed at the World Cup final in New Jersey, but the effort only underlined how awkward the whole spectacle had become.

The news came after Trump was met with a loud chorus of jeers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, first when he appeared on the big screen before kick-off and then again as he crossed the pitch to present the trophy, a reception that reportedly pushed the crowd noise well above the normal hum of a sold-out final.

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Trump Takes The Hit

Trump was at the final in New Jersey for his first World Cup appearance of the tournament, and his arrival came with the sort of security theatre that turns a big sporting event into a waiting room.

Fans were slowed by heavy screening, with reports of lines stretching for hours, while the White House press pool said the jeering followed him around the stadium like a bad smell.

Patel, the embattled FBI director, clearly decided that the best response was not silence, but a hyperactive love letter to the president.

In a long post on Sunday, he claimed the 2026 World Cup was 'the largest sporting event in the history of the world,' and said it had shattered previous attendance records by double digits.

The simple fact that this tournament was expanded to 48 teams, stretched across 104 matches and spread over six weeks, so a bigger number of bodies was hardly a shock.

He also boasted that there had been 'ZERO major security incidents' during the United States matches, calling the operation 'the equivalent of 78 Super Bowls in 38 days.'

Patel added that Trump's leadership had 'set the course' and that the administration had delivered 'the most safe, secure, and fun environment for FIFA.' It was the kind of flattering overdrive that practically squeaks off the page.

Patel's Push For The Trump Line

The pageantry did not stop with the post. Patel also released a 30-second video that opened with him on a private jet and ended in a close-up of his FBI cap, a piece of self-mythologising that felt, frankly, a bit mad.

In the clip, he said officials had to 'figure out how to get 6.5 million people into the U.S. and into these games without a single major security incident.'

That number matters because security around the tournament has been unusually elaborate. FIFA has shared threat assessments and intelligence with local planners, while host cities received $625 million (£463.92 million) in federal grants to help cover overtime and other costs, plus more than $250 million (£185.57 million) from the Department of Homeland Security for anti-drone technology.

Philadelphia police chief inspector John Przepiorka said some teams play with fireworks, others with marches, a small reminder that even the nuts-and-bolts of football policing can become a global-security exercise.

Patel's bragging also landed in the shadow of a deeper political embarrassment for Trump. The president's own Truth Social post after the final barely mentioned the match at all, instead lavishing praise on MAGA opera singer Christopher Macchio, who performed 'America the Beautiful' before kick-off. Trump said Macchio 'took the house down!'.

Not exactly the sort of sporting triumphalism one imagines when a president turns up to a world final.

Security And Politics Collide at World Cup

In the background, the World Cup has been entangled with politics in ways FIFA would probably rather not hang around discussing. Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei described his side as perhaps 'the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup' after its base camp was moved from Arizona to Tijuana even though its group matches were in the United States.

It was reported that FIFA has been providing threat assessments based on the home countries of teams, which underlines just how politically charged this tournament has become.

There is also a more awkward question hanging over Patel's public cheerleading. The FBI director's post came about a week after Trump dismissed the bureau's work on the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, saying the agency was 'wasting their time' on it.

Patel had said the FBI was assisting local authorities and had made all necessary resources available, but the episode left the bureau sounding reactive rather than in control, and Trump's later comments did him no favours.

So Patel's World Cup performance was not just a bit of online flattery. It was a reminder that the FBI under his watch is operating in the same noisy orbit as a president who thrives on attention, boos and all.

The whole thing has the air of a loyalty contest dressed up as a security victory, which, to be blunt, is an odd way to talk about a football final.