ArenaNet has officially unveiled 'Guild Wars 3' during Summer Game Fest on 6 June, confirming the long-awaited MMO sequel is in development for PC and PlayStation 5, with early gameplay footage and a broad outline of features now public — though a firm release date remains unannounced.

The reveal lands more than a decade after 'Guild Wars 2' launched, with the studio framing this as its first entirely new title in nearly 20 years. The announcement was accompanied by an in-engine trailer and a Steam listing, both of which position the sequel not as a direct continuation, but as a prequel set over a thousand years before the original 'Guild Wars.'

Setting and Gameplay

ArenaNet is taking the series back to the Tyrian region of Orr, reimagined as a dense, untamed frontier shaped by magic rather than civilisation. Players will step into the role of a Vaelwarden, a member of a guild tasked with protecting both the land and its spiritual ecosystem. That ecosystem appears central to the design. The world is populated by Vael spirits, entities tied to nature that vary in scale and influence, with some acting as companions and others as environmental forces.

One recurring presence in the reveal is the Seeker, described as both a mount and a spiritual link between the player and the world. The trailer shows characters gliding across terrain, leaping between elevations and riding creatures through open environments, suggesting traversal is not just functional but a core mechanic.

Combat, too, is being reworked. ArenaNet describes a system that blends action RPG responsiveness with the build-focused identity the franchise is known for. Positioning and movement are emphasised, with players able to convert speed and momentum into damage. The footage supports that pitch, showing fluid transitions between movement states rather than static combat encounters.

The studio has not detailed classes or professions yet, but it has reiterated that skill-building and player choice will drive progression. There is no indication so far of how much of the existing class philosophy will carry over, which leaves a degree of uncertainty about how familiar — or experimental — the final system will feel.

Release Plans and 'Guild Wars 2' Future

Read more Until Dawn 2 PS5 Release Date, Features, Gameplay and All Details We Know Until Dawn 2 PS5 Release Date, Features, Gameplay and All Details We Know

On timing, ArenaNet is keeping its cards close. There is no confirmed release date, but a beta is scheduled for autumn 2027, with more updates promised throughout the year and into 2027. That places the game firmly in a long development runway, even by MMO standards.

What matters just as much for the existing player base is what happens to 'Guild Wars 2.' ArenaNet moved quickly to address that. In a statement published on the official site, the studio said it would 'actively develop all three games at the same time', referring to 'Guild Wars 2,' 'Guild Wars 3,' and 'Guild Wars Reforged.'

Further clarity is expected from a studio update video featuring Studio Head Colin Johanson, 'Guild Wars 2' Game Director Josh Davis and 'Guild Wars Reforged' Game Director Stephen Clarke-Willson. That presentation is scheduled for 6 June at 12:00 p.m. EDT, followed by a livestream discussion on 9 June.

There is, however, an element of managed expectation here. ArenaNet is celebrating the announcement while deferring detail, which is typical for early reveals but leaves gaps around monetisation, endgame structure and long-term support — areas that will matter far more to MMO players than cinematic trailers.

For now, The setting marks a significant shift in timeline and tone. Movement and traversal are being elevated to defining features. Combat aims to feel more physical without abandoning the series' strategic roots. Everything else sits in the category of promise rather than proof.