President Donald Trump has urged the public to give investigators the 'benefit of the doubt' after a new report raised fresh questions about the early handling of the search for Nancy Guthrie, whose disappearance has remained unsolved for six months.

The president's comments came a day after The Wall Street Journal reported allegations that the Pima County Sheriff's Department may have failed to secure key evidence during the initial stages of the investigation into Guthrie's disappearance from her Tucson home.

While the report has intensified scrutiny of the investigation, Trump stopped short of criticising local authorities, instead expressing confidence that they were doing their best under difficult circumstances.

Trump says the FBI is involved in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance but local authorities remain in charge despite growing criticism of the investigation#Europost pic.twitter.com/m82TppvYUK — EuroPost Agency (@EuroPostAgency) August 3, 2026

Report Raises Questions About Early Investigation

The latest controversy centres on allegations surrounding the handling of Nancy Guthrie's home after investigators concluded she was likely abducted during the early hours of 1 February.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the property was not immediately secured as a crime scene, allowing members of the public including journalists, livestreamers and delivery drivers to approach the home before access was fully restricted.

The report also states that dried blood later confirmed to belong to Guthrie was found on the front porch. The newspaper reported that investigators initially gave the evidence limited attention before later recognising its significance.

Neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department nor investigators have publicly confirmed the specific allegations contained in the report.

If accurate, however, they have prompted renewed debate about whether valuable forensic evidence may have been compromised during the earliest hours of the investigation.

Reporter: Since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance investigation has now been stalled for six months, is it time for the FBI to get involved?



Trump: Well, they are involved to an extent, but as you know, the local community really runs those things. And, you know, some people haven’t… pic.twitter.com/FiB2Xhwz2H — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2026

Trump Stands Behind Investigators

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump acknowledged that the investigation has attracted criticism but said local authorities should not be judged prematurely.

'Some people haven't liked the way the local community is running it. They haven't liked the way the sheriffs run it,' Trump said in remarks broadcast by Fox News. He then added, 'But we would like to give them the benefit of the doubt. We're there anytime they need us as well. It's a terrible thing.'

The comments represent Trump's most direct response yet to growing criticism surrounding the handling of the investigation. Rather than questioning local officials, the president emphasised that federal authorities remain available to provide assistance if requested.

FBI Continues To Assist

Trump also addressed the FBI's role in the investigation, noting that federal agents continue to assist while local authorities retain overall responsibility for the case.

'The FBI is involved to an extent,' he said. 'The local community really' is leading the investigation. His remarks are broadly consistent with statements he made earlier this year, when he said the Pima County Sheriff's Department wished to maintain control of the investigation despite federal assistance.

'They didn't want to let go of it, which is fine. It's up to them,' Trump said at the time, adding that he believed progress had been made after the FBI became involved. In June, the president also expressed sympathy for Guthrie's family, saying, 'That family's gone through hell. I hope they find her.'

Savannah Guthrie's Plea Grows More Urgent

As scrutiny of the investigation continues, Savannah Guthrie has again appealed for information about her mother's disappearance. Marking six months since Nancy Guthrie vanished, the Today presenter shared an emotional message on Instagram describing the family's continuing anguish.

'Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night,' she wrote. 'We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since.' She continued, 'Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on because that's what our joyful and resilient mom taught us to do, but make no mistake, our hearts are in ruins.'

Savannah also urged anyone with information to contact investigators, writing that someone may recognise the wording contained in the ransom notes sent after her mother's disappearance.

Search Continues Six Months Later

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of 31 January after returning to her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills. Authorities believe she was abducted during the early hours of the following morning.

Investigators have previously released surveillance footage showing a masked individual approaching the property around the time of her disappearance, but no arrests have been made and no suspect has been publicly identified.

Six months later, the investigation remains active, with the FBI continuing to support local authorities.

The latest reporting has renewed questions about how the investigation unfolded during its earliest stages, while Trump's remarks reflect a contrasting message that investigators should be given time and the presumption that they acted in good faith unless evidence proves otherwise.

For Guthrie's family, however, the priority remains unchanged. Their focus is not on the debate surrounding the investigation, but on finding Nancy and obtaining answers about what happened on the night she disappeared.