The FBI once suspected that a piece of evidence in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case had been planted by someone in the media, according to US broadcaster and lawyer Harvey Levin, in a claim that throws fresh scrutiny on the early days of the Arizona search.

Speaking on 4 July 2026, Levin said an FBI contact had told him the bureau believed one particular item recovered after the disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie's mother might have been staged to draw attention.

The alleged planting of evidence, if true, could help explain some of the confusion that dogged the hunt for the 84‑year‑old in Tucson. No one has been charged in connection with the alleged incident, and no item has been publicly identified.

Harvey Levin's Account Of FBI Suspicions In The Nancy Guthrie Case

The news came after Levin discussed the Nancy Guthrie case on the podcast 2 Angry Men, which he co‑hosts with trial lawyer Mark Geragos.

Around 20 minutes into the 4 July episode, Levin said that, 'early on in the investigation', some items had been discovered that drew heavy media attention. He did not specify which discovery he was referring to, or where it was found, and stressed he was deliberately withholding the details.

'I'm not going to say what it is because they haven't done anything with this, but there was one particular item,' Levin said.

He went on to claim that an FBI insider had told him, 'We believe that somebody in the media may have planted that item to get attention.'

According to Levin's account, the person he spoke to insisted that if the bureau could prove such a stunt had occurred, 'they would prosecute the individual.'

No such prosecution has taken place. Levin acknowledged that point himself, noting that 'an arrest never happened.'

He added that while his source 'really believed' the item had been planted, there might ultimately have been no admissible proof. 'We never really talked about it. We never reported that,' he said, reflecting on earlier coverage of the case. 'Maybe there's no proof of it because they never prosecuted anybody on that.'

'It was just an interesting kind of sidebar for me that they were really having trouble containing things because there was so much interest,' he said. 'Everybody was getting in everybody's way.'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Levin's claims, and as of this writing, the FBI has not publicly commented on any suggestion that evidence was planted by a member of the media.

FBI Holds To 'Kidnapping For Ransom' Line On Nancy Guthrie

To recall, federal investigators have been unusually explicit about how they are classifying the Nancy Guthrie case.

On 1 July, the FBI's Phoenix field office said in a statement on X that it had received 'several' ransom notes. Some were 'deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy', the bureau said, while others 'may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such.'

Statement on Guthrie Investigation pic.twitter.com/zTUKcjPfsv — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) July 1, 2026

Crucially, the same statement stressed, 'This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case.'

Former FBI agent and behavioural analyst Jennifer Coffindaffer has welcomed that clarity. Responding to Levin's podcast comments, she reportedly described his remarks as 'troublesome commentary' and said she was relieved that the bureau had formally classified the case as a kidnapping for ransom, which she believed helped 'quell the speculation.'

Geragos, who has been following the case closely, argued in a television interview on 3 July that the FBI now has 'pretty firm control over the investigation.'

He suggested that if the case is ultimately cracked, it is likely to be because 'a confederate, or somebody who's going to give some information' steps forward.

Ransom Notes, 'Hedging Bets' And A Family Still Waiting

Meanwhile, criminologist Casey Jordan has taken a very different view of the ransom communications swirling around the Nancy Guthrie case. Speaking to the same outlet, she said she believes none of the ransom notes received so far are genuine.

'The No. 1 reason, and this is probably 90% of it, is that nothing, no communication is offered, any proof of life, proof of death, evidence of anything,' she said.

Jordan argued that everything publicly known about the supposed ransom demands could have been pulled from open sources, including online coverage and satellite images. 'Whatever they're mentioning that we know of is stuff they could have just learned online or picked up from AI and, you know, the satellite images of the scene and everything else,' she said.

Without verified proof of life or death, in her view, 'there is no reason to believe that they're real.'

At the same time, Jordan suggested the FBI might be leaving the door open anyway. 'I agree with Mark, [the FBI] is just kind of hedging their bets,' she said, referring to Geragos's assessment that agents are pursuing every possible path while keeping firm public control.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Masterminds Still at Large After FBI Rules All 3 Ransom Notes Are Fake Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Masterminds Still at Large After FBI Rules All 3 Ransom Notes Are Fake

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home on 31 January, with her family reporting her missing the following day. The FBI has said she was abducted and has categorised the incident as a kidnapping for ransom.

Her daughter Savannah, a high‑profile co‑host of NBC's Today, has made emotional on‑air appeals and helped assemble a reward package of $1 million, on top of other funds.

Federal agents and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have released video of a masked figure on Nancy's front porch, sifted through tips and scrutinised multiple ransom notes.

Five months in, there is still no suspect, no arrest, and now, a fresh, unsettling question about whether someone on the sidelines may have tried to manufacture their own piece of the story. Whether that allegation fades as a curious footnote or becomes something more will depend, as ever, on evidence that has yet to surface.