The US Supreme Court has backed the Trump administration's border asylum policy in a 6-3 ruling, deciding that migrants standing on Mexican soil have not 'arrived in the United States' for the purpose of making asylum claims. Justice Sonia Sotomayor responded with a blunt warning in dissent: 'More people will die.'

The ruling gives the administration a stronger legal footing to restrict when and how asylum seekers can present claims at ports of entry along the US-Mexico border. It also settles a key dispute over how much power the government has to limit access to asylum before a migrant physically crosses onto US soil.

The case centred on a border metering policy first used to limit the number of migrants processed each day at official crossings. According to the Supreme Court opinion, officials argued the measure was needed when arrivals exceeded safe and secure processing capacity.

What the Ruling Means in Practice

Read more How the Supreme Court Handed Trump the Bricks to Bypass Federal Asylum Protections at the Border How the Supreme Court Handed Trump the Bricks to Bypass Federal Asylum Protections at the Border

In its opinion, the court said a person standing in Mexico does not 'arrive in the United States' simply by attempting to enter or by presenting themselves at a port of entry. That reading meant the majority found federal law did not require immigration officers to inspect such migrants or allow them to apply for asylum before they had physically entered the country.

The ruling narrows when asylum at the US-Mexico border can legally begin under this interpretation of immigration law. In practice, it gives the administration more room to revive or defend a border metering policy if crossings surge again and officials decide processing limits are necessary.

The majority opinion was delivered by Justice Samuel Alito, with the court dividing 6-3 along ideological lines. The dissent came from Sotomayor, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, who objected to the court's narrow reading of asylum access at the border.

Have you “arrived in” the US if you haven’t crossed the border yet? Today the Court said no, and I’d wager any native speaker of English would agree. An asylum statute that applies once you “arrive in” the country simply doesn’t apply if you’re still in Mexico.



As Justice Alito… pic.twitter.com/Yz5jU1XPfN — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) June 25, 2026

Sonia Sotomayor Dissent

Sotomayor said the consequences of the ruling were predictable, warning that 'more people will die.' Her dissent framed the case as more than a technical dispute over statutory wording, arguing that limiting access at official crossings could push more people towards dangerous and unlawful routes.

That split exposed the court's deeper disagreement over how immigration law should be applied when migrants seek protection at the southern border. For the majority, the question turned on the ordinary meaning of arrival, while the dissent viewed the ruling as one with immediate human consequences for asylum seekers.

BREAKING: "MORE PEOPLE WILL DIE" — Sotomayor delivers FURIOUS bench dissent after Supreme Court legalizes Trump’s immigration crackdown.



In a single devastating day, the Supreme Court's conservative majority handed Donald Trump TWO sweeping immigration victories — and Justice… pic.twitter.com/CXYKpTsG9A — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 25, 2026

The opinion also keeps the dispute alive beyond this single case because the justices said the controversy was not moot. The court noted that lower-court relief still blocked the government from using metering in parts of the country and that officials had not ruled out bringing the policy back.

Border Policy Impact

For border officials, the ruling offers legal backing to argue that access to asylum can be delayed or denied until a person physically enters the United States. For migrants, it means that presenting at a port of entry on the Mexican side may no longer be enough to trigger the protections they seek under federal asylum law.

The judgment does not end asylum claims altogether, but it redraws the point at which the process begins. That distinction could shape enforcement decisions if the Trump administration moves to reintroduce broader restrictions at official crossings. The ruling is likely to be closely watched by immigration lawyers, rights groups, and officials preparing for the next phase of border enforcement, and the justices' decision to keep the controversy alive ensures it will not be the last word on asylum access at the southern border.