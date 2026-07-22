Spain's World Cup triumph could be worth $50 million (£37.41 million) to the Spanish Football Federation, RFEF. But there is a catch that could take a sizeable bite out of that historic payday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has become a financial juggernaut, with FIFA raising the total prize fund and participation payments to a record $871 million (£651.7 million). Yet as billions flow through the tournament, participating federations and players face a very different reality from football's governing body.

That has fuelled a growing World Cup tax controversy, and one question is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore: why does FIFA receive tax exemptions while the teams and players who help create the spectacle still face hefty tax bills?

Spain's $50 Million Prize Faces a Tax Test

Spain's $50 million (£37.41 million) winner's prize puts the issue into sharp focus.

If a 21% US federal tax rate were applied to the full $50 million (£37.41 million), the federal liability would theoretically reach $10.5 million (£7.86 million), before any applicable state or local taxes. That is only a hypothetical calculation, however, not a confirmed bill for the RFEF.

The actual tax treatment depends on factors including the nature of the prize income, the federation's tax status and whether it qualifies for an exemption under US law.

In other words, Spain may have won the jackpot, but the final value of that prize could depend on how the US tax authorities treat it.

JUST IN: IRS to take a cut of Spain’s $50 million World Cup prize through taxes on tournament income earned in the U.S.



This is crazy 😧

Congrats to IRS for winning the 2026 World Cup https://t.co/tiSlpyjIlt pic.twitter.com/8xBh1zaBmn — 7princewill_of_Web3 (@7princewill) July 21, 2026

FIFA's Billions, Teams' Tax Bills

The financial stakes surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026 are enormous.

In April, FIFA increased the total prize fund and participation payments from $727 million (£543.96 million) to a record $871 million (£651.7 million). The winners' prize rose from $50 million (£37.41 million) to $53.5 million (£40.03 million), while every participating member association is guaranteed at least $12.5 million.

FIFA is also projecting record tournament revenue of $9 billion (£6.73 billion), compared with $4.5 billion (£3.37 billion) from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But the bigger the numbers become, the more striking the tax divide looks.

FIFA has historically negotiated tax exemptions connected to its World Cup operations, including an exemption in the US dating back to 1994. Participating federations, however, did not receive the same blanket tax concessions in the United States.

That leaves some associations potentially facing multimillion-dollar US tax bills alongside obligations in their home countries.

To the victor goes the spoils? Spain celebrated a historic World Cup victory, but their $50 million prize comes with a tax bill as the IRS claims a share of income earned on U.S. soil. pic.twitter.com/fXPYBXocUs — FLAHUSTLA (@FLAHUSTLA) July 21, 2026

Three Hosts, Three Tax Realities

The 2026 tournament is being staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, creating an unusual tax landscape.

Canada and Mexico granted tax exemptions to participating member associations playing in their territories. The US did not provide the same broad exemption.

That means teams competing in the same World Cup can face very different financial outcomes depending on where their matches are played.

US federal taxes could be supplemented by state and city taxes, potentially increasing costs for associations whose tournament schedules take them through specific jurisdictions.

The 501(c)(6) Escape Route

There may, however, be a way for some federations to reduce their exposure.

Oriana Morrison, a tax accountant who advises the Scottish and Portuguese football federations, said some associations may be eligible to apply for recognition as tax-exempt organisations under Section 501(c)(6) of the US tax code.

But there is a catch. Recognition is not automatic or guaranteed, and federations must apply and qualify.

FIFA also offered support to teams seeking exemptions from US federal and state income tax, although it is unclear how many associations took up the offer.

Players Face a Separate Tax Fight

The tax problem does not end with the federations.

A national association securing tax-exempt status would not automatically protect its players. Non-resident athletes providing independent personal services in the US can still be subject to US taxation.

The potential exposure is particularly significant for players from countries without double-tax treaties with the US.

The reference material identifies 21 participating countries in this position, including Brazil, Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Players from those nations could face a federal withholding rate of up to 37% on relevant US income, alongside possible state and city taxes.

California, for example, has a top state income tax rate of 13.3%.

The exact liability depends on individual circumstances and applicable tax rules, but the potential financial hit is substantial.

Why FIFA's Tax Position is Under Fire

The controversy becomes sharper against the political backdrop.

Morrison said there is 'huge resistance' in US politics to giving tax breaks to sporting organisations, pointing to the backlash that eventually ended the NFL's tax-exempt status.

Her conclusion was even more pointed: 'FIFA and the US tax authorities will be the biggest winners from the World Cup.'

That may be the most provocative question hanging over the tournament.

FIFA is projecting $9 billion (£6.73 billion) in revenue. The prize pool is at a record high. Spain could walk away with $50 million (£37.41 million) for winning the trophy.

But once the celebrations fade and the tax bills arrive, the real question will be how much of that money actually stays with the teams and players who put on the show.